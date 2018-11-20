Emergencies can strike at any time, and Albany County could be a little more prepared if Laramie’s City Council votes to accept a grant from Wyoming Office of Homeland Security during their regular meeting Tuesday. If approved, the grant will help fund training and equipment for the City of Laramie’s Regional Emergency Response Team No. 3.
“When we get the grant activated, we’re basically a state asset,” Albany County Fire Chief Dan Johnson said, “So, that’s their investment in us to keep us where we can respond to help out the state.”
If the city approves the $10,500 grant, it will be primarily used for training and materials so the Regional Emergency Response Team No. 3 — covering Albany and Carbon counties — can safely handle hazardous waste.
Johnson said the training will be especially beneficial for dealing with waste spills on the interstates and railroads that run through both counties, as well as any facilities working with it in the area. Laramie’s Regional Emergency Response Team can also be called to help with a state of emergency if ordered by the governor.
“This helps us to sustain our capabilities and to remain prepared,” Johnson said. “We’ll spend the money on training, equipment and we have one exercise planned with that grant.”
The grant is set to expire in 2020. Johnson said the team does an application annually for the grant funds, despite the awards spanning 2-3 years. The application involves outlining specific projects needing the grant money, with hazardous waste training being one example.
“We had to put in a project application, and then participate in our county’s threat hazard identification risk assessment,” Johnson said. “Once we did that, [the project application] gets evaluated and the grants get awarded.”
The grant is given to regional emergency response teams to “to mitigate the loss of life and property by lessening the impact of future catastrophic events; respond quickly to save lives, protect property and the environment, and meet basic human needs in the aftermath of an incident; and recovery with a focus on timely restoration” among other reasons, the grant said.
Wyoming’s Regional Emergency Response Teams were started after efforts by fire chiefs in the 1990s and quickly gained traction after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Regional Emergency Response Team No. 3 in Laramie is one of eight regional teams in the state. Funding for each team is dependent on project application submissions.
“We appreciate the support from the grant awarding agencies and the office of homeland security in our continued efforts,” Johnson said.
Laramie’s City Council will vote on whether to approve the grant as part of its consent agenda. City council meetings are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.