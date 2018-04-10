With the 2018 Legislative Session recently wrapped up, the Laramie City Council is getting a jump on the 2019 session by drafting resolutions for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities to consider.
The council is slated to meet for a special meeting today to consider seven resolutions addressing funding options, anti-discrimination legislation and extra territorial jurisdiction.
“These resolutions are important for the city to be able to express to WAM what we would like to see on their next legislative agenda,” Mayor Andi Summerville said. “The review of these will take place during the WAM summer convention, which is taking place June 13-15 in Pinedale.”
The council is scheduled to address the resolutions in a special meeting, because WAM’s deadline for submission is Friday, she said.
“At that convention, all the cities and towns who send a representative will have opportunity to vote on WAM’s legislative agenda for the following year,” Summerville said.
Three of the council’s proposed resolutions are focused on providing the city with ways to develop more self-sufficient funding revenues, rather than relying so heavily on state-shared funding.
“One of our topics for the last year or two has been how to make Laramie more independent, so we will be considering resolutions about payment in lieu of taxes for state-owned properties, municipal storm water enterprise and financial independence authority,” Summerville said. “All three resolutions are designed as ways to make the city more independent of state-shared funding.”
Another proposed resolution is slated to support equal and accessible state-to-municipal funding for providing basic municipal services.
“We are struggling to see a future where we can provide basic services to our residents with the state’s current funding model,” Summerville said. “So we need to take a look at this.”
In other business, the council could use a work session, also scheduled for today, to discuss proposed specific purpose tax projects, which could be funded if the voters approve the renewal of the sixth penny sales tax in August.
“As far as the projects, the amounts (proposed for each project) could be up for discussion, but I don’t think there will be much discussion on that,” Summerville said. “I do think it’s important the council discuss money for monitoring wells on the Casper Aquifer.”
Currently, monitoring wells are not specifically funded on the proposed project list, she said.
The Laramie City Council special meeting and work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
