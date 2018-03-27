With two one-cent taxes slated for the ballots this year, making it clear for the voters how each one is used is of the highest importance, Mayor Andi Summerville said.
“We’re in a situation where the sixth (penny) has paid off earlier than anticipated,” Summerville said. “So, we have some discussions going on about timing, priorities and campaigning, because both the fifth and sixth are up for re-approval by the voters this year.”
The Laramie City Council is scheduled to discuss the sixth penny, or specific purpose tax, renewal during a special meeting today.
“This will be council’s first chance to follow up on the (March 8) joint meeting with Rock River and Albany County (commissioners),” Summerville said. “The airport was brought up for discussion at that meeting, so we’ll likely address that. And we’ll discuss the timeline (of how long the tax would be in effect), and how much money would be appropriate to put out to the voters.”
The city uses the sixth penny to pay for various capital improvement projects such as streets, sewers and airport improvements. To determine the timeline and amount of the tax, the Rock River Town Council, Albany County Commission and Laramie City Council meet to decide how long the tax should be in effect. Once the voter-approved projects are paid off by the tax, the governments can put another specific purpose tax on the ballot for a new set of projects.
One of the challenges to proposing the renewal of two taxes in the same year is keeping the public informed about what money pays for which project or service, Summerville said.
“We have done this before, where both have been on the ballot,” she said. “But it can be very hard to get everybody on the same page.”
The city uses the fifth penny, or general purpose tax, to fund emergency services such as the Laramie Fire Department and the Laramie Police Department as well as programs like Community Partner.
“Putting two taxes on the ballot is a lot of information to digest, and a lot of decisions to be made,” Summerville said. “But if the sixth penny isn’t renewed, the city’s financial state does not allow for money to be invested in capital projects and infrastructure.”
The Laramie City Council special meeting and work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
