The Downtown Clinic could receive most of its Community Partner funding request after being overlooked during the Laramie City Council recommendation process.
During the council’s regular meeting today, the councilors are slated to review a resolution adding $4,888.89 to the Community Partner program budget. The additional funds could be applied to the Downtown Clinic’s $5,000 Community Partner request.
“Downtown Clinic was inadvertently left off the final funding list,” Mayor Andi Summerville writes in a digital response. “This resolution corrects that mistake and gives the Downtown Clinic their allocation. We are adding their funding allocation to the total Community Partner funding, so no other agency loses money.”
If approved, the resolution could increase the program funding from $187,201 to $192,089.
The City Council is also slated to review several liquor license renewals including a new restaurant liquor license for J’s Prairie Rose, 410 S. Second St., and the transfer of a retail liquor license ownership from University Plaza, LLC to a company doing business as Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House, 2415 Grand Ave.
“Liquor licenses have to be renewed each year,” Summerville writes. “It gives the council and community the ability to see all the licenses at one time and express any concerns regarding violations or issues with any establishment.”
Twenty-seven businesses applied to renew their retail liquor licenses, 14 businesses applied to renew their restaurant liquor licenses, six businesses applied to renew their bar-and-grill liquor licenses and 13 other businesses applied for liquor-license renewals in six other categories.
The Laramie City Council regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.