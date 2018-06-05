The Laramie City Council is scheduled to discuss during its meeting today a number of construction projects that could change the look of Laramie and flow of traffic.
While some projects up for discussion could take place this summer, others will likely not begin for a couple of years.
Most immediately, the council will consider approving a roughly $667,000 contract with construction firm Six Point Solutions for the waterline replacement project on Mitchell Street.
Mayor Andi Summerville said the goal was to wrap up the replacement project around the end of summer.
“We always try to do these in the summer construction season,” she said. “We all know how that goes sometimes.”
The project will upgrade approximately 1,340 feet of cast iron waterline running along Mitchell Street between 15th and 18th streets — a water main that experienced 15 breaks since the city started tracking that information, according to city documents.
Summerville said the water main upgrade is in keeping with the city’s 2015 Water Master Plan, which prioritizes needed improvements.
“That really targets areas in the city that have seen repeated breaks and are having repeated issues,” she said. “It’s our Public Works Department’s guiding document in terms of where the major maintenance money should go, with the exception of if we have a line that suddenly becomes problematic that wasn’t problematic before, we use the water master plan to prioritize our spending and our replacement projects.”
The council will also consider cooperative agreements with the Wyoming Department of Transportation for future projects. The first gives WYDOT the city’s approval to go ahead with preliminary design work for the eventual extension of Bill Nye Avenue — a project that will require additional federal funds to complete.
“We’ve certainly seem some congestion in the area with the high school and the new subdivisions that have gone up in there,” Summerville said. “The eventual plan for Bill Nye is to run it all the way to Third Street and make a southern connection all the way across the city. That’s going to be a very slow build process. It’s creeping along but that’s the long-term goal.”
The second agreement would ensure city participation in the Third Street Median Project, agreeing to pay for enhancements and beautification efforts associated with WYDOT’s surface enhancement project planned for 2021.
While this project could include installing median strips on Third Street — one each through the intersections with Clark and Kearney streets — Summerville said the designs presented so far are simply concepts and that the city will continue work with Third Street business owners on its plans.
“That’s a WYDOT highway and completely a WYDOT project,” Summerville said. “So, the city in cooperation with WYDOT has asked them to look at these enhancements.”
Council will also consider more amendments to its proposed budget postponing and expanding the scope of renovations to the stretch of Second Street between Baker and McConnell streets.
“We needed more information from the staff before we could bring those amendments forward and so they were delayed a week and that’s why they’re on this agenda,” Summerville said.
