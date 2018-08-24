Private citizens came to the Laramie’s City Hall on Wednesday to voice their concerns about a proposed road in an open house before the City Council.
Before the council session Wednesday, the Laramie City Planner’s office hosted an open house to discuss the plans to connect a proposed extension of Bill Nye Avenue to Third Street. Principal City Planner, Charles Bloom said they sent notice to everyone within 300 feet of potential alignment, advertised in the Laramie Boomerang. The event was reported by local media.
The extension of Bill Nye Avenue is part of the city of Laramie’s Major Street Plan, which lays out future street development for the next 20 years. Bill Nye Avenue is meant to be a minor arterial road that will see moderate traffic, similar to Grand Avenue, Bloom said. The proposed plan for the street will have it connecting the southern parts of Laramie from east to west.
There are four plans on the table for how to construct Bill Nye Avenue when connecting it to Third Street, Bloom said. The first is to do nothing after extending it to 15th Street and have it not connect to Third Street at all. The second will have it connecting to Third Street at Sanders Street. Both were previously rejected by the council.
Previously, a proposed roundabout that would connect Bill Nye Avenue, Boswell Drive, off ramps from Interstate 80 and Third Street was the plan the Laramie City Council went with. A design of the roundabout showed some issues, and Bloom said representatives from the Wyoming Department of Transportation were concerned about the signs and functionality.
The option currently being considered by the city planning office is to connect Bill Nye Avenue at Third Street where Palmer Drive now sits, Bloom said. He said that would fit with a proposed replatting of the area, as the land was set out to be a residential subdivision in 1950 called the Overland Addition.
Dave Coffey, CEO and owner of Coffey Engineering and Surveying, represents developers that bought the land. He spoke during the open hearing, saying the proposed alignment at Palmer Drive would allow for commercial development in the area in the highest and best use.
Chris Moody, a Laramie resident who lives close to the proposed street, said moving people from Laramie High School to the southern part of the city with the planned road would make sense. However, he said he doesn’t see the reason Bill Nye Avenue would need to connect Third and 15th streets. There are few residential neighborhoods there, and Moody argued they are all up to the north part of town. He said he would hate to see money used on a road that will not be used. He advocated for a phased plan that fits the needs as they come up.
Judy Snoke, another Laramie resident, echoed Moody’s statements. She said there is a need to beautify the southern end of Third Street, and this could help it. But she said she is not sure building this new road is the best use of the city’s available funds.
During the open house, Bloom also talked about proposed plans for Boswell Drive if a roundabout is not put in place. He said WYDOT is concerned about how close the street is too the off ramp for the I-80 interchange. Bloom presented several options that could potentially go in. Two options had a cul-de-sac being installed. The first would have Boswell Drive separated from Third Street, ending before it connects to Third Street. The other cul-de-sac option had Boswell Drive ending after Corona Village but still connected to Third Street.
There were two other options presented for solving the option of the Boswell Drive and Third Street intersection. Bloom said the first would have Boswell Drive turning into a one-way street leading away from Third Street. The second option would be putting in what is called a “pork chop.” This would put a concrete block shaped like the cut of meat in the street that would only allow for people to turn right onto Boswell Drive and right onto Third Street from Boswell Drive. Bloom said WYDOT is currently looking for feedback on which option people would prefer.
The Laramie City Council did not take any action on the feedback that night and will consider further plans in a future session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.