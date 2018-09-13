The Laramie City Council questioned the new head of a local economic development entity and his past with a controversial company during a Tuesday meeting.
On Aug. 13, Brad Enzi, son of U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, took over the CEO position at the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance. As part of getting to know the community, he was invited to a work session of the Laramie City Council. Enzi gave a presentation on his 100 day plan and took questions from the council members.
One councilwoman in particular, Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce, asked Enzi a series of questions on his time at the North American Power Group. She called his time with the company the “elephant in the room.” Several constituents contacted her about his time there and found his appointment as CEO of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance to be surprising.
The company’s President, Michael J. Ruffatto, was convicted of defrauding the federal government in June. According to reporting from WyoFile, Ruffatto stole $5.7 million from a stimulus grant to study carbon capture. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and must pay $14.4 million in restitution.
Enzi worked there as a vice president under Ruffatto, though he was not named in the federal fraud case. Pearce asked Enzi when he left the company, to which Enzi replied his last piece of business was on Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. in a phone call with Ruffatto to track down money owed to him.
Pearce asked about his association with the North American Power Group and his connection to the fraud case, and asked if there is anything he wished to share about the whole incident.
“I was not involved with any of that,” Enzi said.
Enzi said there had been a thorough investigation and he said documents were provided to the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance board on the matter. He said Ruffatto operated the company on his own. It was a troubling and trying time in his life, Enzi said.
He said he should have left earlier, but he did not have an opportunity to do so.
Mayor Andi Summerville said she has trust in the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance board members and their vetting process. She said she looks forward to working with Enzi in the future to help grow the city of Laramie. After speaking with Enzi at length, Summerville said she thinks he has a good vision for growing Laramie in the future.
Building trust is important for economic development, Pearce said, and she asked how Laramie residents are supposed to trust Enzi.
Enzi said he would sit down and speak with people to tell them he is trying to make the city a better place. He took the initial leap of trust on moving his family to Laramie and said he is going to work hard as he looks to change skeptical minds, Enzi said.
Pearce said that is also her hope. She continued to ask Enzi several questions, with some focused on health care, including whether health care is a barrier to employment and another about Medicaid expansion.
“If you would like to talk to my dad (U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming) about healthcare, I would be happy to have you talk to my dad about health care,” Enzi said. “I am here to work as the chairman of the (Laramie Chamber Business Alliance.)”
While Enzi said he was happy to answer the questions, others objected to the line of questioning. Summerville interjected, saying the questions were political in nature and had to do with federal and state policy. She requested any further questions to be directly related to Laramie.
Councilman Klaus Hanson said he thinks Wyoming’s political structure makes it so state legislative policy affects counties more than cities. While the city has had its differences with the county, Hanson said he hopes there can be economic development throughout Albany County.
Countering with an observation of his own, Enzi said he noticed on his first Sunday in Laramie how many people come from outside the community to shop. He said it is a good opportunity for Laramie to have such a large reach.
Laramie recently hired a company called The Retail Coach, a consulting firm contracted with the city that works to attract retail businesses. Summerville said one issue that has come up is the city does not have enough buildable lots for retail development, and not just for big box stores. Infrastructure expansion is expensive, Summerville said, and Laramie cannot afford to build it up on its own.
It is a challenge, Enzi said. The idea of “build it and they will come” is real, he said. However, he does understand the lack of funds the city needs to make the expansions. He said Albany County is at a disadvantage because of the current tax structure. The county and the city both took a big hit when the food tax was abolished, he said. Enzi said it was great the sixth penny sales tax passed, and he hopes the fifth penny sales tax ballot measure will pass in November.
