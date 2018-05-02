After receiving public comments, the Laramie City Council postponed further discussions regarding a proposed malt beverage and alcohol catering permit ordinance.
During the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, the council reviewed the second reading of a proposed ordinance, which could require people to purchase a malt beverage or catering permit for every point of alcohol sale, or dispensing area, at an event.
Responding to council’s request, city staff added language to the second reading of the proposed ordinance, allowing event organizers to purchase a single permit if the event would host two or less points of sale in a single room with no more than 300 attendees.
“The state’s statute limits catering license fees for retail liquor license, and that’s anywhere from $10-100,” Roxie’s on Grand owner Roxie Hensley said. “The proposed changes seem to circumvent that limit by imposing multiple permits for the same event.”
During the first reading of the proposed ordinance April 17, Laramie City Clerk Angie Johnson said the ordinance would not change the way the city operates when issuing malt beverage and catering permits.
“The city has always required a permit for each and every bar (at an event),” Johnson writes in an email. “The last few years, events that wanted two alcohol catering bars in the same ballroom-type space have been allowed to put up two bars under one permit, but that is it for exceptions.”
The proposed ordinance could exempt “brewfests” and “winefests” from being required to purchase multiple permits.
“Brewfests and winefests are completely different functions than regular catering events,” Johnson writes. “The microbreweries and wholesale distributors that come to brewfest cannot legally get a 24-hour malt beverage permit per Wyoming state statute.”
Instead of individual purchases for each beverage at brewfest or winefest, Johnson writes the malt beverage must be purchased by the keg, by a person with the proper authority, then the purchaser is able to sell access to the alcohol at a single location.
“We are proposing … a compromise,” Hensley said Tuesday. “The (Laramie) Municipal Code should provide an exception for University of Wyoming athletic events and the (Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center) similar to the one the ordinance is proposing for the brewfest and winefest.”
Hensley’s business would be the primary beneficiary of such an exception as Roxie’s on Grand has the sole contract for catering UW athletic events and caters many events at the gateway center, Johnson said.
With Laramie City Attorney Bob Southard absent and Johnson leaving the meeting early, several councilors said they were uncomfortable continuing the discussion or voting on the proposed ordinance without legal advice or the clerk’s expertise on the topic.
Council postponed the second reading of the malt beverage and alcohol catering permit ordinance until May 15 with a 5-3 vote, with councilors Dave Paulekas, Bryan Shuster and Klaus Hanson voting against and Councilor Phoebe Stoner absent.
