The Laramie City Council recognized several organizations and businesses Tuesday for efforts to serve Laramie and build a more accessible community.
During the council’s regular meeting, the council proclaimed Tuesday was National Service Recognition Day and presented the proclamation to Serve Wyoming AmeriCorps.
“These are folks committing anywhere between 450 and 1,700 hours of their year to do national service,” Serve Wyoming AmeriCorps Director Patrick Harrington said.
“I encourage you not to think of them as volunteers, but as people committing their time to serving their country.”
The council also recognized Thai Spice, Speedgoat, the Laramie Soup Kitchen and Laramie High School for taking measures to ensure their premises were accessible to people with disabilities.
“We really appreciate you doing your best to make every business more (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible,” Laramie Advisory Commission on Disabilities member Nick Wiseman said. “We hope other businesses step up and make their businesses accessible, too.”
Mayor Andi Summerville said she was proud to see Laramie’s businesses and high school putting in the effort to ensure all Laramie residents could enjoy their services.
“Thank you for going the extra mile,” Summerville said.
In addition to recognizing efforts to improve the community, the council proclaimed April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Summerville read a proclamation, which stated one in five women and one in 16 men in the U.S. would experience sexual assault by the time they completed college.
“Only a coordinated community effort will put a stop to this crime,” Summerville read from the proclamation. “With leadership, education and encouragement, there’s compelling evidence that we can be successful at reducing sexual violence through prevention education, increased awareness and holding perpetrators who commit acts of violence responsible for their actions.”
In other business, the council unanimously approved a resolution increasing the Community Partner program funding by $4,888.89. The additional money was added to fund most of the Downtown Clinic’s request, which was left off the council’s Community Partner allocation recommendation list because of a city staff oversight.
The council adjourned to an executive session to discuss litigation as is permitted by Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405(a)(iii).
