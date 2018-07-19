Members of the Laramie City Council debated the transparency of the sixth-penny ballot measure and what they would need to do to educate the public during a pre-council meeting Tuesday.
A recent article published in the Laramie Boomerang on the sixth-penny tax had Councilman Dave Paulekas saying he would like there to be more transparency on how the money would be spent. The City Council debated putting a resolution on the agenda about writing a letter to the editor to further educate voters on the ballot measure.
Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville said as a body, the council could only provide information in the letter, and it could not advocate for a position. Paulekas said he would oppose any resolution that would create a letter he did not agree with. He said he still feels very strongly local voters have a right to know where the money will be spent before they vote.
The issue stems from wording on the ballot where $22 million dollars that would be generated from the tax would be earmarked for repaving existing roads and paving gravel roads in West Laramie. The ballot does not specify how much of that money would go toward paving versus repaving, and Paulekas said the citizens have a right to know that number before they voted.
Councilman Joe Shumway said it is unfortunate it became an issue the council had to discuss.
“I want to see this go forward as a document that says these are the funds available and this is how it is going to be spent and there is no planning behind doors to take all this money and throw it in one direction,” Shumway said. “That is what is being stirred up here and I think it is unfortunate.”
Each council member is a private citizen and has the ability to write their own letter to editor if they so wished, Councilman Bryan Shuster said. It has been a topic during candidate forums, he said, and he expects this issue to come up in an upcoming candidate forum. Candidates for Ward 3 of the Laramie City Council are scheduled to appear during a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Laramie from 7-9 p.m. today at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eight St.
The Council decided not to put a resolution regarding a letter to the editor on the agenda Tuesday before the regular meeting got underway. During that session, the City Council quickly passed multiple resolutions, all without a single no vote.
A pair of resolutions approved city staff turning in applications for Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, grants. Those applications have been in the works for several weeks and focus on securing federal funds for two different projects in Laramie.
The grants were previously requesting money to start repaving Ivinson Avenue and paving parts of West Laramie. However, staff would be turning in incomplete applications for both. Last week, staff found out they could instead apply for money for planning measures, such as cost-benefit analyses and environmental impact studies. Completing those studies would allow them to be ready to apply for more BUILD grants on the projects next year.
Sarah Reese, Laramie administrator for community and economic initiatives, said the change allows them to submit applications that are more likely to not be rejected immediately. Additionally, she said it would help staff learn what the BUILD grant board is looking for in future grant applications.
Councilwoman Phoebe Stoner applauded city staff’s work on preparing both grants.
“Congratulations on getting this done in such a short amount of time,” Stoner said. “I’m very impressed.”
A public hearing and second reading on an ordinance were held that would change how the city deals with obstructions in public right of ways. The ordinance would make any obstruction without a permit prohibited and puts the power of distributing the permits under the power of the city manager. The council would oversee setting any fees for the permits.
Chair of Laramie Main Street Alliance Shantel Anderson spoke during the public hearing that the organization supports the changes.
Councilman Bryan Shuster said educating the public on the changes would be important. Making sure everyone would know chalkboards placed on city streets would be a violation is part of the education process, he said.
The final resolution passed put a question on the general election ballot asking voters to renew a one percent sales tax known as the fifth-penny. This sales tax will collect money that will be used on street repair, firefighting, police vehicles and emergency medical services, Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan said.
Jordan said the fifth penny had become increasingly necessary in funding city services since the decline in tax revenue shared from the state government. The resolution was passed 8-0 without any discussion from council members.
