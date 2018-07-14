It was at many times hard to distinguish between candidates during a Laramie City Council Ward 1 forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Laramie on Thursday where they discussed topics such as infrastructure, revenue, a LGBTQ non-discrimination ordinance and the University of Wyoming.
The candidates were split into two groups, depending on term lengths. One seat is a two-year term, filling the spot being left vacant by Councilor Phoebe Stoner. Candidates for that position are Victor Bershinsky, Casey Frome, Brian Harrington and Tim Nichols. The remaining Ward 1 seat up for grabs is a full four-year term. That seat is held by Mayor Andi Summerville, with Jessica Rae Stalder and Jason Shute challenging the incumbent.
The moderator was Mike Massie, former member of both the Wyoming House of Representatives and Senate.
Infrastructure
Most of the candidates spoke in support of paving roads and improving storm drainage in West Laramie during the forum.
Frome said there are some people who choose to live in West Laramie for the semi-rural lifestyle and the council should be cognizant of that.
This was echoed by Harrington, who said he’s spoken with people who want their street paved, but want to keep ditch drainage to maintain the feel of a rural community. Harrington said everyone, regardless of where they live in Laramie, deserves access to safe and well-maintained roads.
Summerville expanded the discussion by talking about issues of infrastructure in other parts of Ward 1, including parts of downtown.
Revenue
Every candidate supported the implementation of the sixth penny ballot measure, a specific purpose sales tax.
“As a community we have to be willing to invest ourselves into our infrastructure, our neighbors, and our city,” Bershinsky said.
He said that support could come from the sixth cent, a possible additional sales tax or an increase in property taxes.
Nichols said the council needs to take a multifaceted approach to revenue generation. He said driving economic development would help increase the amount of money the city receives through sales taxes. But Nichols was skeptical of how much money could be generated through an increase in property taxes.
Focusing on a comprehensive plan for growth would be better for driving up revenue instead of focusing on costs as they come up, Stalder said. She said the city has done well with bringing in tech startups, and they should support their growth instead of putting up road blocks.
LGBTQ ordinance
All candidates spoke in support of the city’s non-discrimination ordinance.
Frome said he doesn’t like giving certain classes protections, but if the ordinance was necessary to make everyone equal, then so be it.
Some of the “attitudes in Wyoming” warranted the measure, Shute said.
Using economic concerns to back his case, Harrington supported the ordinance. He said companies immediately disqualify locations based on whether they have an ordinance protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination.
The fact that it was necessary was unfortunate, Nichols said. He said people should always help their neighbor out, regardless of who they are.
Summerville said it is important for the city to support the LGBTQ community because Laramie has a history it needs to combat statewide. She said the city needs to be a welcoming and inclusive community because the city is a university town.
University of Wyoming
Most of the candidates spoke favorably about the University of Wyoming, while recognizing there are some issues between the city and university.
Bershinsky said there is a divide between the city and university faculty. While the staff is part of the community, he said faculty members seem to feel out of touch or not included. The city, Bershinsky said, needs to be more welcoming of the faculty because they choose to make Laramie their home.
The university brings students in from all over the country and a lot of them stay in Wyoming because of UW, Shute said. He said the city needs to work with the college to keep more of those graduates in Laramie.
While Laramie is very fortunate to have the university, it can also be a burden at times, Stalder said. There needs to be more open dialogue between the city and UW, because for one to grow and thrive, the other must also follow suit, she said.
Another candidate forum will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Albany County Public Library with candidates from Ward 3.
