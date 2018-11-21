A story titled “Council voting to accept emergency response grant” on page A3 of Tuesday’s Laramie Boomerang incorrectly identified Dan Johnson as the Albany County Fire Chief. He is the Laramie Fire Chief. The mistake was due to reporter error. The Laramie Boomerang regrets the error.
