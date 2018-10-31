Municipal Court
In Laramie Municipal Court, 42 fines were issued for red light or stop sign violations.
Cassh A. Maluia, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $147.50 for driving without a valid driver’s license and $335, with a sentence of community service, for driving under the influence. The offenses occurred Sept. 30.
Jonathan T. Fielder, 22, Laramie, was fined $635, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Sept. 21.
Kaycie TR Garner, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Mason A. Werbelow, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Connor E. Brennan, 21, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Tierney M. Chase, 19, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Jace B. Brown, 18, Laramie, was fined $530 for possession of a controlled substance.
Richard J. Hanson, 64, Laramie, was fined $185 for discharging a firearm (permit).
Grayson H. Voycheske, 20, Cheyenne, was fined $505 and sentence to 150 hours of community service for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Sept. 30.
Brandon L. Nichols, 25, Laramie, was fined $285 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Clayton A. Partridge, 20 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $865, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Aug. 27.
Patrick J. Kaizer, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Penelope A. Sigloch, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Ava M. Johannesmeyer, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Tresa R. Dilts-Vargas, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $337 for possession of a controlled substance.
Monroe A. Potter, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Caleb R. Durgin, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Tristan J. Dietz, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Chasey T. Leitz, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Abby R. Holbrook, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Autumn Noel Jensen, 20 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Victor A. Aleman Pacheco, 18, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Calvin R. Leeland, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Clint Thomas Buringa, 24, Golden, Colorado, was fined $135 for an open container violation.
Solana R. Quistorff, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Megan L. Kane, 21, Cheyenne, was fined $133 for speeding.
Nicholas Chavez, 22, Cheyenne, was fined $235 for careless driving.
Devin H. Jones, 28, Loveland, Colorado, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Chase D. Hargrow, 18, Rock River, was fined $220 for careless driving.
Dennis D. Brosius, 71, Cheyenne, was fined $132 for speeding.
John E. Loftis, 73, Greeley, Colorado, was fined $120 for speeding.
Trevor D. Lyons, 22, Strasburg, Colorado, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Stuart J. Telford, 34, Laramie, was fined $157 for speeding in a school zone.
Kiana C. Ayers, 19, Laramie, was fined $262 for speeding in a school zone.
Marguax S. Christensen, 33, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Andrew P. Kidd, 21, Rawlins, was fined $135 for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Joseph A. Michielli, 34, Laramie, was fined $139 for speeding.
Nicholas J. Dowie, 38, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Wendi W. Welniak, 49 at the time of the offense, Laramie was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Benjamin J. Falk, 22, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Jaden E. Padgett, 19, Saratoga, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Austin W. Fort, 23, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Sarah E. Driggs, 22, Eagle, Idaho, was fined $120 for speeding.
Jennifer M. Vazqueztell, 34 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $132 for speeding.
Kendal W. Mager, 22, Laramie, was fined $130 for expired plates.
Amanda L. Knadler, 37, Laramie, was fined $137 for failure to yield the right of way when turning.
Michael R. Barger, 62 at the time of the offense, Setauket, New York, was fined $135 for speeding in a school zone.
Madison J. Clark, 22, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Allison L. Summerville, 19, Powell, was fined $635 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Christopher D. Winsor, 35, Laramie, was fined $435, with a sentence of 30 days in jail (30 days suspended), for driving with a canceled or suspended drivers license and $735, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (178 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Sept. 8.
Kerry L. Luncsford, 50, Laramie, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct (language).
Brian K. Hughes, 33, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Scott Vincent Heckart, 48 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $475 for a hit and run (unattended vehicle).
Elegio Sena, 65, Laramie, was fined $185 for disorderly conduct (language).
Ryan Jonathan Monaco, 19, Cheyenne, was fined $440 for possession of a controlled substance.
Nevada Hunter Patzer, 20, Laramie, was fined $685 for possession of a controlled substance.
Morgan B. Seeton, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Nicole M. Lohn, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Logan D. Boyle, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Natalie J. Birdsley, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Cody W. Shem, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Haley R. Notman, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Joshua Gallardo, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Riley C. Boltz, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Delaney D. Dean, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jackson G. McKie, 18 at the time of the offense, Loveland, Colorado, was fined $535 for possession of a controlled substance.
Zacari Lundy, 20 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $425 for failure to comply with a driver’s license restriction.
Donald R. Zimmer, 45, Little Rock, Arizona, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Hugo R. Mata Calderon, 44 at the time of the offense, Aurora, Colorado, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Kinsey L. Brisko, 20, Laramie, was fined $270 for speeding in a school zone.
Ying-Wei Lin, 77, Penfield, New York, was fined $120 for speeding.
Nathan A. Duckwitz, 22, Rock Springs, was fined $177 for speeding in a school zone.
Brenda S. Christensen, 55, Laramie, was fined $135 for an open container violation.
Sandra Trevizo, 22 at the time of the offense, Green River, was fined $147 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Jorden R. Schulte, 22, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Mitchell A. Stamp, 21 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for expired plates.
Gabriel Dumond, 41, Lebanon, Missouri, was fined $175 for speeding in a school zone.
Trevor R. Schilling, 24, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Amanda Casas, 27 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for speeding in a school zone.
Madelyn Estes, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Kyana Washut, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Lawrence S. Connor, 57, Loveland, Colorado, was fined $132 for speeding.
Halie R. Beaver, 20, Laramie, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Cody J. Meese, 19 at the time of the offense, Cheyenne, was fined $437 for falsifying proof of age.
Ethan G. Sipe, 20, Cheyenne, was fined $335 for falsifying proof of age.
Theodore A. Dover, 19, Laramie, was fined $275 for a disorderly house.
Luke S. Wake, 19, Laramie, was fined $153 for speeding.
Douglas E. Kelly, 52, Laramie, was fined $135 for an open container violation and $335 for public intoxication.
Jason M. Gacel, 32, Laramie, was fined $885, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (173 days suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Sept. 22.
Darlene Garcia, 51 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $435, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (83 days suspended), for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Dalton R. Tait, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates and $535 for failure to maintain insurance.
Tyler D. Lindquist, 21, Cowley, was fined $335 for public intoxication.
Lacie D. Archer, 27, Evanston, was fined $285 for failure to maintain insurance.
Jamie N. Williams, 24, Laramie, was fined $635, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), for driving under the influence, $135 for an open container violation and $535 for possession of a controlled substance. The first two offenses occurred Aug. 2, and the latter offense occurred May 22.
Sage M. Loecker, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for public intoxication and $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Nadia A. Lovins, 22, Laramie, was fined $135 for an open container violation.
Trevor R. Williams, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Wade A. Blue, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Dalton L. Blase, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Margaret R. Craven, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Cesar H. Quintero, 20, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance and $135 for expired plates.
Olivia N. Martinez, 22, Laramie, was fined $137 for failure to maintain insurance.
Hailey R. Michel, 20 at the time of the offense, Parker, Colorado, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Kyra P. Lukens, 21, Laramie, was fined $237 for public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.