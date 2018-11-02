Officers make 4 DUI arrests during Border War enforcement
Officers in Albany and Laramie counties and Larimer County, Colorado, made a combined four DUI arrests during last weekend’s impaired driving enforcement operation, according to a news release.
This was the fourth year for the operation, which centers around the Border War football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University. This year’s game was Oct. 26 in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Enforcement is primarily conducted on U.S. Highway 287 and interstates 25 and 80.
Of the DUI arrests, two were in Wyoming, which is down from 11 during the same enforcement operation in 2017. Two arrests were made in Colorado.
There were no fatalities reported in any of the three counties where the operation took place, the release states.
Laramie man charged
with felony larceny
A Laramie Police Department officer responded at about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 21 to the 1900 block of Banner Road for the report of money missing from a business, according to an LPD news release.
As a result of the officer’s investigation, Dennis L. Welsbacher, a 35-year-old Laramie resident, was charged with felony larceny. Welsbacher’s bond has not been set on these charges and he remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Larceny is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, if the value of the property is $1,000 or more.
Arrest made for strangulation
of a household member
Laramie Police Department officers responded at about 10:54 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Hancock Street for the report of a domestic disturbance, according to a LPD news release.
The officer’s investigation into the incident resulted in the arrest of Mark A. Robinson, a 32-year-old man who recently moved to Laramie, for strangulation of a household member. Robinson’s bond has not been set and he remains in custody at the Albany County Detention Center.
Strangulation of a household member is a felony punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years.
Albany County Detention Center
SUNDAY
Dannielle Bullock, 19 Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of eluding, failure to maintain, driving under suspension and a stop sign violation.
Christopher Kniegge, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Wade Gordon, 22, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of criminal entry and property destruction (less than $1,000).
Peter Wolfinbarger, 34, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.
Kendall Kuskie, 19, Cheyenne, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, an open container violation and a traffic/lane roadway violation.
Trevor Fields, 58, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (subsequent offense) and on two warrants.
Desmond Vasquez, 32, Laramie, was booked into the jail on a parole and probation sanction.
Mark Robison, 32, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of strangulation.
MONDAY
Shawn Oder, 33, Laramie, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
John Handy, 47, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance (weight), felony possession of a controlled substance (third offense) and possession of a controlled substance with intent.
Macario Martinez, 47, Laramie, was arrested on a warrant.
Eli Trujillo, 20, Rawlins, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a drug, possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
Editor’s note: The names listed above are people who have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. If your name has appeared in the Boomerang’s “On the record” and you are not charged with the offense or are found not guilty, contact the Boomerang at 742-2176 and that information will be printed.
Municipal Court
Julia M. Ford, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jacob D. Carbaugh, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $335 for disorderly conduct (inciting).
Shaylyn C. Huelle, 21, Bosler, was fined $125 for failure to yield the right of way at an intersection.
Beau C. Lefferdink, 19 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Cleaston J. Brannon, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Austin Yahn, 21, Sterling, Colorado, was fined $335 for disorderly conduct.
Brett J. Peterson, 22, Loveland, Colorado, was fined $337 for fighting.
Alexandra K. McIntyre, 23, Cheyenne, was fined $235 for public intoxication.
Timothy J. Cuskelly, 62, Lakeview, California, was fined $335 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee and $335, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (85 days suspended), for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Drew E. Young, 25 at the time of the offense, Littleton, Colorado, was fined $1,186.20, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (170 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Nov. 4.
Richard K. Brown, 58, Laramie, was fined $716.47 for shoplifting.
Hilary Lea Foster, 39, Laramie, was fined $425 for driving with a canceled or suspended driver’s license.
Marion L. Martinez, 27, Laramie, was fined $785 for driving under the influence.
David J. Huff, 19, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Jerry Armijo, 56 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $535, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (178 suspended), for driving under the influence and $435 for possession of a controlled substance. The offenses occurred Sept. 29.
Hector M. Santiago, 31 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $785, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred Sept. 1.
Ethan D. Hobbs, 25, Cheyenne, was fined $785 for resisting arrest/aiding an escapee and $335 for fighting.
Blare J. Romsa, 21, Laramie, was fined $635, with a sentence of 90 days in jail (89 suspended), for driving under the influence and $235 for careless driving. The offenses occurred Sept. 8.
Angela C. Yother, 45, Laramie, was fined $530 for shoplifting.
Thomas C. Fawcett, 21, Laramie, was fined $435 for possession of a controlled substance.
Eleanor C. King, 20, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Dontae I. Crow, 20 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Isaac Robert Stone, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol and $335 for a second count of underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Conner Waring, 21, Laramie, was fined $137 for expired plates.
Jeron R. Smith, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Sylvia D. Parker, 70, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Rachel E. Kelly, 18, Laramie, was fined $130 for failure to yield the right of way when turning.
William J. Dalles, 54 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for an open container violation.
Colby G. Davison, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for $335 for possession of a controlled substance.
Colby Davison, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Leif K. Mann, 19, Laramie, was fined $335 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Colleen E. Floyd, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
John C. Houghton, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Hannah G. Clark, 19, Laramie, was fined $140 for speeding in a school zone.
Jacques B. McDonald, 24, Laramie, was fined $345 for fighting.
Matthew Wayne Miller, 45, Windsor, Colorado, was fined $530 for shoplifting.
Colby Aaron Halvorsen, 46, Laramie, was fined $435 for assault and battery.
Samantha A. Toews, 30, Laramie, was fined $600.57 for shoplifting.
Emily Anne Brande, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Brett L. Jaeger, 20, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Gabriel C. Patton, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for possession of a controlled substance and $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Amanda Lewton, 20, Laramie, was fined $235 for falsifying proof of identification.
Devon Garrido, 18, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Grady M. McIntosh, 26, Laramie, was fined $1,037, with a sentence of 180 days in jail (one day suspended), for driving under the influence. The offense occurred June 15. McIntosh was also fined $335 for disorderly conduct on a separate date.
Lei Wang, 33 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Clay W. Lilley, 65, Laramie, was fined $275 for trespassing.
Chairrity Nicole Meehan, 30, Cheyenne, was fined $535 for shoplifting.
Russell J. Johnson, 18, Laramie, was fined $335 for being in a bar when younger than 21, $335 for falsifying proof of age and $135 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Caroline Burch, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $237 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Chance D. Anderson, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Harrison C. Coughenour, 18, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Cade T. Wilkinson, 19, Laramie, was fined $235 for underage consumption/possession of alcohol.
Abbie Weythman, 21, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Marieka L. Arksey, 35, Centennial, was fined $132 for expired plates.
Robert D. McCartney, 68, Centennial, was fined $260 for speeding in a school zone.
Dana E. Smith, 43, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Win Dias, 27, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Nancy M. Huffer, 62, Centennial, was fined $132 for speeding.
Daryan K. Davis, 23, Casper, was fined $137 for emerging from an alley improperly.
Jennifer E. Rodriguez, 40, Laramie, was fined $137 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Sean M. O’Neil, 43, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Asa M. Williams, 19, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Brock T. Staley, 24, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Virginia M. Stout, 33, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Nicole A. Hammond, 18, Fort Collins, Colorado, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Lyn Peden, 51, Laramie, was fined $155 for speeding in a school zone.
Emily A. Sweet, 18, Powell, was fined $153 for speeding.
Jody D. Frank, 54, Laramie, was fined $125 for failure to yield the right of way when turning.
Hayley V. Bryant, 33, Laramie, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Michael S. Helwig, 59, Peru, Illinois, was fined $260 for speeding in a school zone.
Celine M. Hall, 21, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Levi K. Mann, 21, Laramie, was fined $135 for unsafe vehicles.
Tony C. Brown, 26, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Raymond J. McGowan, 21, Fort Collins, Colorado, was fined $120 for speeding.
Dauson Booker, 18 at the time of the offense, Laramie, was fined $135 for driving without a valid driver’s license.
Dillon J.R. Candelaria, 25, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Hayley N. Greenwalt, 21, Cheyenne, was fined $127 for expired plates.
Esther Angel Arey, 27, Rock Springs, was fined $227 for careless driving.
Jacob L. Swan, 29, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Wade D. Woodward, 20, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Melinda Meade Vohland, 47, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
Avante M. Cox, 20, Laramie, was fined $175 for speeding in a school zone.
Walter S. Taylor, 26, Laramie, was fined $225 for careless driving.
Jonathan L. Collins, 29 at the time of the offense, Grand Island, Nebraska, was fined $420 for public intoxication.
Justin M. Brock, 20, Laramie, was fined $125 for expired plates.
