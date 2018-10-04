A Laramie woman was the victim of a stabbing attack that occurred in the Blackwood Canyon Trail area of Lake Tahoe, California, last week.
Justin Moe, a 26-year old resident of San Francisco, California, whose Facebook profile indicates he attended Laramie High School, is being held in a Placer County jail for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his then-girlfriend in the early morning hours of Sept. 24. Moe’s sister, who also claimed Laramie as her residence, was a witness to the alleged crime. Both the witness and victim told Placer County investigators they intended to return to their Wyoming homes.
Detective Sgt. Dave Hunt of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe station said the agency does not release the names of victims of domestic violence.
The alleged perpetrator, witness and victim were all sleeping in a vehicle in the Blackwood Canyon Trail area. The victim woke up to Moe stabbing her, sustaining “superficial wounds” that were “nothing to go to the hospital over,” Hunt told the Laramie Boomerang Wednesday. After the victim fought Moe off and forced him out of the vehicle, Hunt said Moe “ran off, barefooted and naked down the road, only carrying a blanket.”
Law enforcement set up a perimeter and began a search for Moe in the national forest that included a helicopter. Eventually, an off-highway vehicle team went into the forest, followed Moe’s tracks, came across him and took the suspect into custody without incident, Hunt said.
Hunt said he did not know what led to the attack, but that Moe “said a few things once he was kicked out of the truck pertinent to the case that leads us to believe it was an attempted murder.” Hunt said he could not disclose any specifics about Moe’s alleged statements.
“In California, you have to have intent to kill somebody, and he made it clear there was intent,” Hunt said.
The witness told investigators Moe was “talking delusional” when the incident occurred, and both the victim and witness said it was “out of character” for Moe to act the way he did.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Moe is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and “corporal injury to somebody you’re in a relationship with,” Hunt said. All three are felonies.
Moe will have the ability to bail out of custody, Hunt said. If he released on bail, Hunt said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office would notify the victim right away. Even if the court were to order Moe to remain in California until his court date, Hunt said that “doesn’t always mean you stay in California.”
“People violate court orders all the time,” Hunt said.
