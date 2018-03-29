It was a full house at the Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education meeting March 21. Many of those in attendance were waiting for the board to expand the Dual-Language Immersion Program to the second grade at Indian Paintbrush and Spring Creek elementary schools.
In the Dual-Language Immersion Program, randomly selected students learn Spanish through immersion by spending half their day learning in a Spanish-speaking class and the rest of their day in an English-speaking class.
ACSD No. 1 Board of Education Chair Janice Marshall told the crowd the board’s decision on whether they would expand the program couldn’t be made just because they want to keep the program.
“I hope the parents will see there are so many aspects to consider with this — budget, hirings, staffing and space,” Marshall said. “It is not just a simple, ‘Yes we believe in the program.’ There is so much to consider.”
ACSD No. 1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie said he would recommend the board expand the program to the second grade and that would cap the number of teachers added to the program at this time. After those teachers were added, the three Spanish teachers would have classes with multiple grade levels to manage the number of students.
“When we add that next teacher, you start with two classes and 16-20 students, and then as our class sizes goes up in third, fourth and fifth, those classes can collapse into one class,” Yennie said.
He said a concern he and members of the board have heard is continuing the program would require a teacher not in the program to either relocate or leave the district. He said because enrollment has increased, the school district would have to hire more teachers. Whether they are a Spanish or English teacher doesn’t matter in this situation.
“If we don’t add a Spanish teacher to second grade, we still have class, so the section is still there,” Yennie said. “It is either a Spanish-speaking teacher teaching that section or an English-speaking teacher teaching that section. It is a neutral cost to the district from that standpoint.”
ACSD No. 1 Board of Education Trustee Tammy Schroeder said a concern she has with expanding the program is making sure it isn’t taking funding away from teachers or programs outside of the Dual Language Immersion program.
“I am concerned about the disparate impact on other classrooms in the district … but I think professional development money is a limited pot,” Schroeder said. “I hope that when we approve this, that I don’t hear from teachers in other schools telling me stories about how much this has negatively affected their ability to do their regular job.”
The school district also looked into expanding the program to other schools in the district. Using data gathered from kindergarten registration, the school district determined there wasn’t enough interest in the program outside of the schools that already host it to expand it, Yennie said.
“The projection was, will we have enough interest throughout the district so that we would create a new program? And the answer is no,” he said. “We have great interest in Indian Paintbrush and Spring Creek, and those numbers are already almost full, so spring registration for kindergarten in those programs are almost full for next year. I do not have the data to support that we need to make a decision to add a new program in any other school.”
Schroeder said she thinks the program should be more widespread for all students in the district but bringing the program to the different schools could result in funding for the program being diverted away from other schools.
“I believe that if we do this we should do it for all kids in the district,” she said. “If this is the best way kids learn — and I believe that it is — then we need to offer it to all of our kids in all of our schools and that is a hard thing because that means we can’t carry it all the way through fifth grade in the two schools we have it at now, that is when we start to run into financial complications.”
