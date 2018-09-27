With final reclamation work now complete on the United States Yttrium Plant and Midwest Refining plant, the Laramie Rivers Conservation District is now looking to sell the property rather than build its new office there.
The refinery sits on the north side of the newly built Snowy Road Road, immediately west of the new bridge crossing the railroad tracks.
Since other 1-acre lots in the area are selling for $100,000, the district is hoping to sell its 2.5 acre property for $200,000.
With the new road heading west of town, district director Tony Hoch said it’s become “an amazing prime real estate location.”
“We think it won’t be hard to sell,” he said. “Can you imagine if there was a Maverick there — how much a business like that would get?”
In order for a company to develop the land, Hoch said it might still cost “a couple hundred thousand dollars” to remove remaining concrete.
As part of the reclamation process, the district is still required to monitor for contaminants related to the refinery for another four years.
Twelve monitoring wells have been installed since the district bought the property in 2012.
Hoch said the district’s reclamation work has ensured no more contamination reaches groundwater, and the current contamination in the groundwater should subside over time.
A hundred years ago, oil was discovered near Rock River, leading to the creation of the Midwest Refining plant. The refinery opened in 1920, but 12 years later, the doors were closed and the property was sold in 1940.
Leased to United States Yttrium in 1955, the company declared bankruptcy in 1957 before producing commercially viable yttrium, which is used in phosphors and super alloys.
Originally an approximately 5-acre plot at 971 N. Cedar St., the refinery brownfield was split between the conservation district and the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which used the property for the new Snowy Range Road.
The district originally planned the refinery site as the future home of the conservation district’s office and shop.
Lead, cadmium, mercury and thallium were among the contaminants found in the soil after a battery of tests during the late 1980s.
Using 300 tons of bentonite clay, an absorptive and colloidal clay often employed as a sealing agent, crews effectively capped the contaminated soil before adding a layer of topsoil and seeding the area with native grasses.
The district spent about $1.1 million on the reclamation project.
With work on the property still needed to build on the land, and the new road reducing useable land, the district’s pursuing a different option: Asking other property owners in Laramie for a lease-to-own arrangement.
The month, Hoch advertised a request for qualifications for the project asking for an “office facility with a public meeting room, space for outdoor demonstration gardens and a barn or outbuildings to house farm equipment, demonstrations and (the) the annual tree and seedling sale.”
A response is due Oct. 12, and Hoch said a Monday meeting produced a feasible offer that would provide the district with a new home on Misner Lane near the Albany County Fairgrounds.
Hoch said that response is “big progress” in the goal of taking control of a new property by November 2019.
For all of its history, the conservation district’s headquarters have been tied to the local Natural Resources Conservation Service office.
For the last 11 years, the district has sub-leased from the NRCS office south of town. When the NRCS moves offices, so too does the conservation district — even though it might take the district to an undesirable location.
“We don’t have much say in the matter,” Hoch said. “We’re trying to change that paradigm. We want to control our own destiny.”
Now looking for its own office, the district is particularly looking for a facility with sizeable classroom space.
The district typically has about 4,000 children participate in its educational programs each year. Hoch also conducts “a couple dozen” programs for adults. The current NRCS office doesn’t accommodate that educational need.
