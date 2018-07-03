An Albany County man serving a split sentence for domestic battery is facing new felony and misdemeanor charges after making more than 100 calls from the Albany County Detention Center, allegedly violating a protection order and attempting to blackmail an individual.
Corey Connors pleaded not guilty Wednesday in District Court to felony blackmail and felony attempted blackmail. He also pleaded not guilty to seven misdemeanor counts of violation of an order of protection and one misdemeanor count of stalking.
If charged on all counts, Connors could face up to 24 years in prison, $6,000 in fines, or both.
On March 22, a woman named Aleah Bateman contacted the detention center and complained Connors was harassing her, according to an affidavit.
“Bateman came to the (detention center) with her attorney to speak with your affiant,” the affidavit reads. “Upon speaking with Bateman, she told me she had received a total of 89 calls from Connors from the previous two days.”
Corporal Daran Olaveson of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Connors’ phone records and found he placed 131 calls between March 13-22, speaking with Bateman 28 times, leaving voicemails 10 times and using fellow inmate Austin Holaday’s phone pin number eight times, according to the affidavit.
Olaveson began reviewing the calls, finding many involved arguments, angry statements and alleged threats from Connors, who told Bateman he would “turn her in,” “she is going to go to jail,” and “she is going to get a surprise in court,” according to the affidavit.
Also according to the affidavit, Connors allegedly made calls to third parties, while Bateman was present and listening to the calls.
These included statements such as, “I hope you enjoy jail,” I hope you get your ass kicked” and “I hope you get raped bad by Judge Castor.”
District Court Judge Tori Kricken set Connors’ trial for late November.
