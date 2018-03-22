Cross Country Connection, a long-standing downtown business, is set to change ownership next month.
The outdoor equipment store will be closed for the month of April before re-opening in early May with a new name, Laramie’s Basecamp, and a renewed focus on serving the local outdoor community, according to new owner Rebecca Walsh.
Ken Cramer opened Cross Country Connection in a West Laramie location in 1981. Cramer, who grew up in Utah, had been working at Colgate University in central New York but wanted to move back West.
“I thought opening up a shop would be a good prospect,” he said.
He decided on Laramie because it was a college town with good winters, and the University of Wyoming didn’t have an outdoor program yet.
“Laramie seemed like it had room,” he said.
For the first 10 years, it was open only during the winter with a focus on Nordic skiing and winter sports. During the summer, he closed the shop and guided rafting trips.
He gradually expanded his retail offerings into climbing gear, summer sports and clothing and eventually moved downtown to a location twice as big as his original 600-square-foot space.
In 1997, Cross Country Connection tripled in size when it moved to its current location, 222 S. Second St., on the corner of Second Street and Grand Avenue.
During the store’s early days, Cramer said, Happy Jack Road was a dirt road that wasn’t plowed during the winter. Skiers who ventured onto trails on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest did so via the Summit Trailhead closer to Interstate 80 instead of the Tie City Trailhead, which is used today by most Nordic skiers.
The Medicine Bow Nordic Association, on whose board Cramer has been a longtime member, began grooming trails in the early 1990s, expanding Nordic ski access.
Nearby public lands and recreation opportunities are a major draw for many Laramie residents and the lifeblood of a store that equips people for their outdoor adventures.
“Part of the reason people want to be here is because of easy access to the outdoors,” he said.
The store rents hundreds of pairs of skis each winter to youth, including middle school and high school athletes on their school teams. Those local teams are one reason the Tie City parking lot is jammed with cars and busses on winter weekday afternoons.
“You’d have to live in a resort town to be closer to good ski trails,” Cramer said.
Employee Willow Belden described Cramer as someone who sees the best in everyone and treats them with kindness.
“He is the most caring, generous boss most of us have ever known — the kind of boss who genuinely wants the best for you, always has your back and treats you like family,” she said.
About a year ago, after more than 35 years in business, Cramer began to think about selling the store and retiring, and word got around to Rebecca Walsh, who was thinking about getting into the retail business.
Walsh owns the hiking websites Just Trails and Hike Like a Woman, and she said the physical location of the store would expand the outdoor communities that already exist through those sites.
“When the chance to purchase Cross Country Connection arrived, it was kind of a no-brainer for us,” she said. “It was a great way to for us to build on the community that we’ve built online.”
Walsh, who was born in Laramie and grew up in Bozeman, Montana, comes from a background in Nordic ski racing. She spent several years after high school as a member of the National Guard Biathlon Program and competed around the world.
She and her husband, Al, both avid hikers, moved to Laramie in 2011 and started Just Trails. The site has information about area trails, with a focus on southeastern Wyoming and northern Colorado.
A few years later, Walsh started Hike Like a Woman, which is dedicated to helping women pursue outdoor adventures. The site has expanded to include a podcast, digital magazine and staff of eight contributors. Walsh also leads a local hiking group for moms and preschoolers.
She said she decided to change the name of the store to Basecamp because she envisions it as a hub for outdoor enthusiasts and skiers in the community.
In addition to outfitting people with gear and clothing, she wants to offer group hikes, workshops and classes. One corner of the store will be set up with tables and chairs, where people can gather to study maps and plan trips.
“It’s all about that outdoor experience and being the place where people come to get ready to go on their adventure,” she said.
She also wants to continue to support the Nordic ski community and grow the sport locally. For example, she plans to offer summer rollerski rentals and lead weekly training sessions.
“Hopefully, we can get some of these young junior high and high school racers onto national teams and NCAA teams and grow from there,” she said.
Walsh is expecting to have a staff of 4-7 employees, including someone dedicated to leading ski lessons and working on skis. Employees will receive first aid and CPR training so they’re ready to lead outings.
She’s planning to close the store starting April 1 for cleaning and renovation, but the store windows will be uncovered during the process so passers-by can watch the progress. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. May 4.
