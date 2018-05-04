Rain, hail, snow and cloudless sunshine all in a two-day period? Wyoming’s one month of spring might be fashionably late, but Laramie’s Community Cleanup Day is just in time — weather permitting.
Starting at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, residents can stop by City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave., to pick up trash bags, safety vests and area assignments for the city’s annual day of community service.
“Community Cleanup Day is important because every winter, we get a lot of wind-blown trash,” Laramie Code Enforcement Inspector Brian Forster said. “Most of the time when people sign up before hand, they have an area in mind. But when people show up Saturday, if they don’t have an area they’d like to clean, we’ll see where the voids are and fill them the best we can.”
In 2017, about 400 volunteers participated in the event, and so far this year, Forster said about 250 volunteers have preregistered.
“We’re shooting for 500 this year,” he said.
Despite Laramie’s 150th anniversary kickoff event taking place this weekend, Forster said he didn’t anticipate a dip in participation.
Whether this is the first year or the 10th year a participant has volunteered, there are a few changes to Cleanup Day people should know, he said.
“I think the biggest change is we won’t have trucks or dumpsters around the city,” Forster said. “Cleanup Day is no longer Free Dump Day.
“Instead, the city has implemented a voucher system.”
Visit the Solid Waste Office, 1167 N. Fourth St., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, with any current utility bill — water, trash, electric, TV, cellphone or internet — or rental agreement and a driver’s license or a state-issued ID to pick up a one-time-use landfill voucher. Vouchers can be used at the landfill, 162 Roger Canyon Road, from May 14-June 16 during normal operation hours.
After cleaning up the city, volunteers are slated to be treated to lunch at Laramie Fire Department Station No. 1, 209 S. Fourth St., Forster said.
“We’ll have some council members and members of the fire department grilling up hamburgers and hot dogs to top off the event,” he said.
If weather proves prohibitive of cleanup efforts, Forster said the event would be rescheduled to May 19.
Call Forster at 721-5285 or go to www.cityoflaramie.org for more information about Cleanup Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.