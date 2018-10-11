Albany County’s government will begin reimbursing the city of Laramie $35,000 each year for the city’s IT work on the Laramie/Albany County Records and Communications Center, a Laramie Police Department division that handles 911 dispatching and records services.
Before Albany County outsourced its own IT services in May 2017, the county handled IT work on the LARC system and Laramie paid the county $35,000, Police Chief Dale Stalder said.
Since then, Laramie has handled the IT work — and paid for the entirety — before both parties agreed to a new contract in September.
Stalder said IT work is needed for LARC “on almost a daily basis.”
That includes improving security, putting new people on the system and “daily monitoring of systems to ensure viability,” he said.
The new agreement between the city and county lasts two years and “shall be automatically renewed for five successive two-year periods thereafter unless one of the parties gives notice of termination.”
The agreement calls for Laramie’s IT staff to prioritize LARC “when service is required to restore lost communications, repair communications and records equipment, service communications and records software modules, perform preventive maintenance on communications and records equipment and software, install new software modules, and to give input into systems design.”
Stalder said it’s rare the LARC system goes down. When that happens, the city has a number of redundancies through pre-Wyolink systems.
When the agreement was signed in September, county commission chairman Tim Chesnut said LARC is “one of the best working relationships between city and county that exists.”
“This is a situation where the city and the county have always worked well together,” he said.
The Albany County Commission outsourced its own IT work to Medicine Bow Technologies in 2017 after layoffs and resignations left the county without an IT staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.