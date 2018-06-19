The Albany County Commission is set to discuss a potential fire ban or restriction in its meeting today, which follows recent events such as the Badger Creek Fire.
Commissioner Heber Richardson said he does not think there will be any restrictions put in place, but the decision will be down to what Albany County Fire Warden Chad Dinges recommends.
“We take the advice of the fire warden and the forest service (and) BLM to implement a fire restriction or fire ban.” Richardson said.
Richardson said while the commissioners are the ones who put the fire bans and restrictions in place, they do have an empirical process they go through with Dinges.
“They don’t just do it on gut — they have a formula that they use that has everything to do with weather, moisture levels, fuels and so on,” he said
Richardson said there was a consideration of a fire ban last week because of the heat and dryness.
“Now we are in a place where, because of the moisture, that would go away.” he said. “I am thinking that it is early enough in the year that the grass hasn’t turned tan yet, that it will keep growing green and it won’t be the issue.”
Richardson said there are different degrees of fire restriction and Dinges would be the one to decide on the level.
According to the Albany County website, there are currently no fire bans or restrictions on private land in Albany County. However, people are still advised to be careful on days a red flag warning is issued by the National Weather Service.
