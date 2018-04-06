The Laramie Valley might be spared the bulk of a storm front rolling through south east Wyoming, but people planning to traverse the summit this weekend might want to plan ahead, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.
“We are looking at a strong storm system this weekend — we call it a backdoor cold front,” NWS meteorologist Chris Hammer said. “It’s pushing into the southwest from the northeast.”
While the forecast calls for a chance of snow today-Sunday, Hammer said the weather service expected most of the snow to fall Thursday night and today.
“The tricky thing with the Laramie Valley — especially with storms from the east — is the mountains in the east create a dry down-slope flow,” he said. “So, while the summit may get around 6 inches, the valley may only get a couple inches throughout the weekend.”
As Wyoming heads into spring, Hammer said more sporadic snow events could be on the horizon.
“It’s nothing all that unusual for this time of the year,” he said. “We’ve got a pretty active jet stream in the north, and a system pushing into the Dakotas. That’s what’s providing the snow.”
The storm is not expected to be accompanied by high wind speeds, with the average wind speed in the valley expected to be around 15 mph, he said.
“One thing to pay attention to is we are getting a little late in the year, and people aren’t always thinking about the weather when they plan their trips,” Hammer added. “When traveling east of Laramie this weekend, be mindful of the snow impacts on the roads.”
Wyoming Department of Transportation Senior Public Affairs Specialist J O’Brien said patience could be a traveler’s best tool for driving the highways during a storm.
“Planning is key,” O’Brien said. “Plan ahead, give yourself plenty of time and always make sure you check the conditions before you go out, so you’re prepared.”
Being prepared can save drivers from a lot of headaches, but one thing some drivers overlook is their vehicles’ ability to navigate through inclement weather.
“Cruise control can be a big issue,” O’Brien said. “A lot folks don’t understand how dangerous that can be. The car doesn’t account for slippery roads.”
Call 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for more driving tips and information about Wyoming road conditions.
