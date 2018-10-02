Officers from the Laramie Police Department will available Wednesday to meet with the public for free coffee. Part of the national Coffee with a Cop program, officers will be available for anyone to talk to about community issues in a relaxed, neutral space. Lt. Gwen Smith of the Laramie Police Department said the department wants to use this event to create a safe opportunity for dialogue.
“The intent of this is to be able to have conversations with the public,” Smith said, “or for the public to have conversations with the police officers when we’re not in the middle of a high-stress situation — which is typically when we get to have those interactions with the public.”
Anyone can meet with officers at Starbucks, 3021 Grand Ave., for coffee from 9 a.m. to noon. Officers will also be at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Smith said the coffee is free for those talking with officers, because the shops donate it for the event.
The number of officers at each shop will vary, Smith said, based on who is out responding to calls. She hopes to have at least two officers at each location at a given time during the event. Without an event like this, the only interaction the public will have with police is when officers are called to an emergency situation, where emotions can be elevated. That intensity can make it difficult for officers to connect and build real relationships with the community. The program tries to help encourage a dialogue by not having any formal speakers or agendas — just casual conversations over a cup of coffee.
“Police officers’ primary duty is to serve the community that they live in,” Smith said. “It’s important for us to give the community every opportunity to tell us things they like or don’t like, or just ask us questions that they wouldn’t normally come to the police stations to ask. So, I think it’s important for us and for the community to be able to build that communication and understanding of what each side is looking for.”
The Coffee with a Cop initiative is a national event supported by the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services in the U.S. Department of Justice. According to www.coffeewithacop.com, the “grassroots campaign” started in Hawthorne, California has a goal to “provide everyone with a voice.” Wednesday’s event is part of more than 10,000 events hosted in all 50 states since 2011, when the initiative was started. Although the national event is Wednesday, Smith said many departments will host their own throughout the year, including the University of Wyoming Police Department, who plans its own events to coincide with the university calendar.
Those who can’t make it to either coffee shop still have a chance to talk with officers without having to be in an emergency situation. Smith said officers are always willing to chat with walk-ins to the department.
“If patrol is not out on a call they would be happy to have someone just stop by [the police department] and ask them a few questions or have any kind of discussion with them,” Smith said. “… If you don’t want to come down and find out who’s here, you can call dispatch at 721-2526 and dispatch can tell you if there’s an officer available that could talk to you about anything that you wanted to ask us about or talk to us about.”
At a Glance: Coal Creek Coffee Co. and Starbucks are hosting Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, where the public can get free coffee with members of the Laramie Police Department and discuss community issues or ask questions.
