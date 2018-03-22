To help determine the future of elections in Albany County, the County Clerk’s Office is meeting with residents to get input about how potential changes to how elected officials are chosen to make the process more cost efficient and convenient.
Throughout Wyoming, county clerks are looking into new voting methods but are experiencing legal and financial issues in pursuing these new methods, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said.
Albany County could face several issues in future elections caused by state and local decreases in election funds, the loss of polling places, fewer people working at those polling places and aging equipment, Gonzales said.
“In 2002, the Help America Vote Act was initiated to help all of the counties across the state with implementation of changes in the election procedures,” Gonzales said. “We are hoping that the (Wyoming) Legislature will provide some legislation in the 2019 session to allow for that funding. We will be supported by our vendor through the 2020 presidential election, and then that’s it.”
To try to prevent potential issues in future elections, Gonzalez said she and Deputy Clerk Kayla White went to Larimer County, Colorado, to see how elections there are done and what changes could be made in Albany County to make mail ballots more efficient.
Currently, the only form of mail ballot allowed in Wyoming statute is absentee voting.
“Kayla and I had the opportunity to visit Larimer County and they have an all-mail ballot system,” Gonzales said. “The technology that they have and the signature verification on the absentee ballot envelope to compare to the signature on the voter registration card and the processes that they go through, if we could do that in the state of Wyoming, it would be very slick.”
A problem Albany County voters have with absentee ballots is in some areas of the county, mail is only delivered a few times a week. If a voter misses their opportunity to send it on time, the only way for their vote to count — without voiding it and having to fill out another ballot — is to bring it to the clerk’s office, Gonzales said.
“They can bring it into the courthouse but they have to bring it by 7 p.m. on Election Day,” she said. “Right now, statute doesn’t allow (absentee ballots being submitted to pulling places). Statute requires that the absentee ballot must be returned to the county courthouse.”
By switching to a vote-by-mail process, the clerk’s office predicts election costs would decrease by about 46 percent and would provide the office with more oversight in the election process, according to clerk’s office information.
Another option the office is considering — which is allowed in state statute — is decreasing the number of designated polling places and replace them with voting centers, Gonzales said. Voting centers would provide residents with an opportunity to vote from any of the centers, and would decrease costs because less staffing and ballots would be required.
“A vote center would allow you, if you are thinking ‘I know who I want to vote for, today I’m going to go vote,’ you can go to any one of those vote centers and cast your ballot,” she said.
Implementing the voting centers would require new equipment such as an electronic poll book to keep track of who already voted, but it might make voting less convenient for some residents who live and work farther away from the centers, Gonzales said.
“It only takes about 5-10 minutes to get across (Laramie),” she said. “But you are talking about electors who are 30 or 40 miles away from a town — how much of an inconvenience for them to have to come into town?”
Albany County Commissioner Heber Richardson said a combination of the two systems might be the best way to reduce the costs associated with elections, while providing residents with convenient ways to vote.
“It seems like a combination of mail ballots and vote centers would be the way to go,” Richardson said. “The voting laws are a little bit antiquated, they don’t really keep up with the technology and the way people vote.”
Gonzales said there could be a possibility of voting over the internet to be implemented in Albany County as well, but the technology for it is still being developed.
“We had the opportunity to go and speak to students at the University of Wyoming and they have been tasked with a project by Gov. (Matt) Mead,” she said. “They are trying to build a system so that basically you can go online and cast your ballot.”
If the state statute changes in the 2019 Legislative session and county clerks receive funding, then changes could be made by the next presidential election, Gonzales said.
“The possibility of implementing new election equipment in 2020 wouldn’t surprise me,” she said. “We do know that we have support with the current system until 2020, so there could be a possibility that it could be implemented then.”
Go to www.co.albany.wy.us/elections.aspx for more information about elections in Albany County.
