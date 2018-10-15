During its work session Tuesday, Laramie City Council was introduced to this year’s Laramie Youth Council, comprised of 15 students from Laramie High School. For the first time, the two groups met during a sit-down family-style dinner, where youth councilmembers, city councilmembers and various elected officials from Albany County and the state could eat together and talk about issues in a relaxed setting.
“I thought it would be really great for us to connect one on one,” said Sarah Reese, the Laramie Youth Council coordinator, “and to have the very kinds of conversations that you have with your own children around the dinner table so that they can understand where you’re coming from, and you can keep their values and their future at heart. So, that’s why we’re experimenting with the potluck.”
The members of the Youth Council had the opportunity to talk about any issues they felt passionate about or had the option of asking pre-written “icebreaker” questions, including how long the various officials had been in office, why they decided to run or even what everyone’s favorite band was in high school.
Consisting of 14- to 19-year-olds residing in or attending school in Albany County, the Youth Council consults with the City Council throughout the academic year to bring a youth-driven perspective on city issues and to voice students’ individual concerns as well. City Councilman Joe Shumway, one of the liaisons to the Youth Council, helped bring the idea to the city for approval four years ago. He said he wants the students to be serious about the issues they bring to the city because their input is “vital.”
“We need to listen to every part of our community, and they’re a very important part of our community,” Shumway said. “They do great things. I think we’re now ready to launch to where we’re more directly connected with them; instead of just going there and trying to get them to be familiar with government, now they’re getting involved in government. I think that’s what’s important.”
The members of the Youth Council have an array of causes they’re passionate about, both locally and nationally. Ruby Novoradsky wants to bring more accessible public transportation in Laramie, while Ragan Smith is focusing on bringing mandatory mental health education to Wyoming schools. Calvin Webb and Sam Miller both talked about wanting to help bring jobs and industry to Laramie to help younger people want to live and work here.
Caitlin Huang, the chairman of the Youth Council, and Arundathi Nair, the parliamentarian, have joined fellow students on and off the Youth Council to create and sell stickers benefiting Children’s Hospital Colorado. Nair said she has always wanted to impact change beyond the opportunities high school student government could offer.
“I really wanted to make a difference in my community,” said Nair, a junior starting her third year of council. “I felt like the best way to do that was to engage in that, so that’s one of the main reasons I wanted to join the Laramie Youth Council. … It’s been a really big growing experience. This year there is completely new structure to the program, so we’re learning a lot about running an organization and different things we can accomplish, so that’s really cool.”
Huang, a senior who has been a member since the group’s inception four years ago, said she loves how the council has helped her shadow different professions within the city, including the police department, fire department and law offices. George Yost, vice chair of the Youth Council, agreed, saying the inside look at how a city operates is a rare thing for a high schooler to get to see.
“I like it because it’s an interesting learning opportunity that really isn’t offered anywhere else for young people,” Yost, who is starting his second year on council, said. “It gives you the opportunity to get in depth with your community, understand what it takes to run a city around you and all the different parts that play a role in allowing us to live and have a good time in our city.”
Reese said that the students want to host a “pitch day” in the near future, where government committees, nonprofits and other area businesses can pitch projects in need of “youth-driven solutions.”
Although the issues and goals each student has for the year varies, Reese said she did see one common sentiment from the students during the application process.
“On the topic of what do you love about your community, their answers were unanimous,” Reese said. “They loved that we are a small town and that we are friendly and welcoming community. … They love the very things that we love about Laramie.”
Go to www.cityoflaramie.org/983/Laramie-Youth-Council for more information about the Youth Council.
Log In
