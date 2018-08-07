The city of Laramie is in a time-crunch to change land-development rules in the Turner Tract by the end of August in order to save a senior housing project planned for Crystal Court.
The project’s developer, Cornerstone Associates, gave the city a deadline of August to change the development rules for Crystal Court. The city now has less than four weeks to get approval for the rules changes from five other local landowners: Albany County, Albany County School District No.1, Laramie County Community College, the Wyoming Community Development Authority and the Mountain West Farm Bureau.
The Turner Tract is a roughly 628-acre portion of land on Laramie’s east side that was deeded to the city in 1942. The city adopted a development plan in 2001 for the land that now includes both Walmart and Laramie High School.
A smaller portion of the Turner Tract, including Crystal Court, imposes strict development rules — called covenants — and contains land owned by the city and five other owners, who need to sign off on any covenant changes.
The covenants for Crystal Court, which has six lots that are all undeveloped, require buildings to be set-back 30 feet from adjacent property and 80 feet from the road. Considering how small the lots on Crystal Court are, City Manager Janine Jordan said those rules have “effectively stripped the land of its develop-ability.”
The covenants also mandate Crystal Court land to be developed as “commercial mixed-use,” which also precludes development of the housing project.
The proposed covenant change would require buildings to only be setback 10 feet from the road and five feet from adjacent property.
Bob Southard, attorney for the city, told the Laramie Boomerang it should possible to get the covenant zone’s five other owners to approve the changes this month “if everybody moves with due diligence.”
In 2016, Laramie City Council approved for Cornerstone Associates to develop the senior housing center on Boulder Drive between the Laramie Community Recreation Center and the Laramie High School.
An agreement moved the project site to Crystal Court after a 2017 study revealed the original plan had numerous drainage concerns.
A representative for Cornerstone Associates was unavailable to comment Monday on why the covenant rules need to be changed by the end of August. Southard said he thought Cornerstone Associates needed to develop quickly to take advantage of expiring tax credits.
ACSD No.1’s Board of Trustees is set to vote on covenant changes Wednesday. Last week, some board members expressed concern about opening all of Crystal Court up to multi-family residential housing.
Cornerstone’s senior housing project plans for 18 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units on the southeast section of Crystal Court. Mayor Andi Summerville said it’s important to foster new housing given Laramie’s continued population growth and the University of Wyoming’s goal of increasing enrollment.
“We don’t ever want to be Jackson where people get a job here and they can’t buy a home because a two-bedroom house costs half a million dollars,” she said.
If certain covenants aren’t rolled back, much of the Turner Tract is just going to be “dust forever,” city councilman Charles McKinney said.
