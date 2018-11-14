Laramie may be a small town, but it creates a lot of trash. So much trash, in fact, the city has started the process of expanding the landfill with three new cells. The city is offering the opportunity for public input on the landfill stage 2 expansion during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the City of Laramie Annex Building, 405 Grand Ave.
“We’re utilizing the initial first stage of the landfill right now, and we’re using up the space fairly rapidly,” Laramie Public Works Director Earl Smith said. “We have to expand the landfill to make room for the city’s landfill needs over the next few years.”
The three new landfill cells will also be almost 30 feet deep and connect to the current cell, and each will allow for about five years’ worth of trash at the city’s current rate, Smith said. The meeting will have a short informational presentation before allowing for public comment, he added, with the goal of getting public input on anything from the design to the funding of the project.
“We’re willing to take any input necessary,” Smith said. “Anyone can basically comment on whatever they want to comment on.”
Smith said the project design will be presented at the meeting, and there could be room for design adjustments based on some of the input at tonight’s meeting.
“We could potentially make changes,” Smith said. “We have a designer on board right now, Trihydro Corporation, and they have completed about 30 percent of the design. So, it’s still possible that changes can be made, and it’s possible public input could influence some change.”
The meeting was also scheduled to comply with regulations implemented by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, Smith said. The majority of the project will be funded using a $5 million loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which the Public Works department applied for after approval from the Laramie City Council during its Oct. 2 meeting. The Clean Water State Revolving Fund loans are low interest rate loans administered by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments. According to a notice about the public meeting released by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, the loan interest rate for this project will be 2.5 percent over 20 years.
“The project is within the budget,” Smith said during the Oct. 2 City Council meeting. “It’s also been considered in the [city’s] 10-year financial plan.”
The remaining $500,000 needed to fund the project could be paid using solid waste revenue, which is paid, in part, by local waste collection fees. City Manager Janine Jordan said the city looks for methods to avoid fee increases for residents, including applying for grants or loans with low interest rates like the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
“Under this project, we would pursue design and construction of cells 1B, 2A and 2B,” Smith said during the Oct. 2 City Council meeting. “We’re pursuing three cells at once to minimize the mobilization costs. Some of that equipment is just huge, so you don’t want to be moving it around very much.”
Smith added the construction of the new cells also involves lining them with the geosynthetic liner and connecting new drains to the existing leachate collecting system, which prevents contaminates from entering the groundwater supply nearby.
Anyone can send written comments to Earl Smith, Director of Public Works, City of Laramie, P.O. Box C, Laramie, WY 82073. The written comments must be received before 5 p.m. Nov. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.