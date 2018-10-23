Those with opinions about road improvements in Laramie and how to pay for it will have two opportunities provide feedback this week during the City Council’s work session today and again Wednesday during the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s open house.
City Council road paving work session
During today’s work session, the City Council will present options for paving streets, especially in West Laramie. As with the meetings Oct. 11 and Oct. 13, there will be a presentation by city staff about the different paving options and the cost of doing so, as well as a breakdown of those costs and potential funding methods for paving the streets.
Mayor Andi Summerville said the city is looking for feedback from residents and won’t make any decisions — especially on funding — until survey data can be combined and reviewed.
“One of the things that we’ve heard in feedback so far is that some of the residents that attended the first two meetings were concerned that the City Council was asking the residents to pay for it in full,” Summerville said. “We are not asking any of the residents for any money right now, that decision has not been made by council yet.”
Summerville said that the city is collecting surveys both online and during the meeting where residents can voice their support or concerns for the different paving and payment options. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions of the whole council or individual members at the end of the meeting.
“The council will have further discussions later this year after we’ve collated the data from the surveys to look at really what the preferences were of the residents,” Summerville said. “In addition, after the election in early November, we’ll make sure that the new council members are all included in that discussion.”
Summerville said that while the public input is important, the City Council would prefer comments to be submitted via survey to leave time for any questions people have about the different options during the work session.
Those who cannot attend the meeting can fill out the survey at www.cityoflaramie.org/1015 . The survey is anonymous.
WYDOT open house – Third Street upgrades
The public will have three chances to voice their opinions about proposed upgrades to Third Street during WYDOT’s open house from 8-9 a.m., noon-1 p.m. or 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St.
“We have the preliminary design plan finished, kind of what we’re envisioning the project will look like,” Matthew Murphy, public information specialist for WYDOT, said. “We just want public feedback to hear what they think of this proposed design and how that could affect them.”
The Third Street corridor project, which extends from Boswell Drive in the south to Curtis Street in the north, is slated for the 2021 construction season. WYDOT will show its proposed improvements during the open house, which include repaving the street and making it more pedestrian friendly and accessible for people with disabilities.
“We’ll have large maps of the project and details on the design that people can look at,” Murphy said. “We’ll have a couple of posters with more written information on it. Of course, our engineers for the project will be there, and there will be representatives from Laramie Main Street Alliance there, too. It’s an open house format; people can ask questions and leave written comments with us if they want to.”
The design plans will show specific details on the planned improvements to the street and each intersection, as well as landscaping and other aesthetic changes. Murphy said WYDOT has been coordinating with the city and Laramie Main Street Alliance on the project, and it is still in the design phase.
“We’re just wanting people’s thoughts on what we have proposed,” Murphy said. “This meeting is maybe a little bit different than something we’ve done in the past, because we have three separate times for it, so that way hopefully we’ll fit people’s schedules a little bit better. … I definitely envision we’ll have more meetings as the project gets closer, but those haven’t been set yet.”
Those who cannot make it to the open house can also send their comments to matthew.murphy@wyo.gov and downtownlaramie@gmail.com.
