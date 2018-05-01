By IKE FREDREGILL
Laramie’s current drainage studies are split into sectors, but the Laramie City Council could review a contract today that would consolidate the documents into a single master study.
“This is really going to take all the different sections of drainage studies we have and put them together in a prioritized plan for the city,” Mayor Andi Summerville said.
A professional services agreement between the city and John Wood Group PLC could cost Laramie about $128,000 and allow the John Wood Group to analyze the existing data from previous drainage studies to develop a refined scope of work, regarding storm drainage projects throughout the city, according to city documents.
The refined study could combine and update the west, north, and south Laramie storm drainage plans and provide a prioritized capital improvement project list, city documents state.
The council is also slated to review an amendment to a proposed ordinance requiring event organizers to purchase a malt beverage or catering license for every point of sale at an event where alcohol is sold.
“The amendment specifically gives the ability for someone who is hosting an event with 300 people or less in a single room to have more than one bar without purchasing an additional permit,” Summerville said. “The amendment is designed to make sure the event is manageable.”
Some members of the public criticized the need for the proposed malt beverage and catering permit ordinance during its first reading April 17, and Councilor Klaus Hanson said he was opposed to the policy because it appeared to regulate morality for monetary gain.
“This really is just solidifying policies that have been in the city for a number of years,” Summerville said. “It also clears up and defines brew fest and wine fest, since those have become more popular in recent years.”
In other business, the council is slated to recognize the efforts of municipal clerks in the form of a proclamation.
“We do this every year to show recognition and appreciation for the hard job they have,” Summerville said. “They are solely responsible for ensuring meetings are conducted correctly and following through on the paperwork to make sure we are transparent, and they have a lot of other jobs, which makes for very hard work. Without a city clerk, council would be lost.”
The Laramie City Council regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 406 Ivinson Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.