The Laramie City Council postponed the second reading of a proposed ordinance Tuesday, which could clarify how many catering permits are needed for a single event.
During the council’s regular meeting, the council discussed a proposed ordinance, clarifying one malt beverage or catering permit was needed for each point of sale at a special event, such as a wedding or University of Wyoming basketball game.
“The proposals we have in the malt beverage permit and catering permit section is historically how things have been done,” Laramie City Clerk Angie Johnson said. “Somewhere between 2011-2015, there were some allowances made for areas like a ballroom with two bars. Lately, there’s been some confusion about where that small allowance should be deferred to.”
Johnson explained the proposed ordinance would revert the current policy of allowing a small variance to the older policy of one bar, or point of sale, one permit. The proposed ordinance would exclude special events such as beer festivals and wine festivals, because they use a single point of sale and provide customers with samples instead of full drinks, Johnson explained.
“I’m a resident of Laramie and I’m also a business owner,” Roxie’s on Grand owner Roxie Hensley said. “I am someone who is affected by the proposed ordinance change. It seems to be favoring one type of event over another.”
Hensley said she reviewed the state statutes regarding catering permits and interpreted them to mean the Legislature intended for caterers to purchase one permit each event, not one permit for each point of sale at an event.
Councilors Klaus Hanson and Charles McKinney said they agreed with Hensley.
McKinney said a single bar staffed with 20 bartenders, as the proposed ordinance would allow, required just as much adherence with the law as four bars staffed with five bartenders each.
“Each bar is a potential place of trouble for underage drinking and overconsumption,” Johnson said.
“The city is responsible for keeping our community safe, and that includes what’s happening at events.”
If a vendor with a malt beverage or catering permit were to have multiple bars in multiple rooms or on multiple floors of a building at a special event, Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan said the city could require more resources to ensure the event is safe.
Hanson said the legislation was biased, because the city would not consider putting a police officer on every street corner to enforce traffic laws, so the city should not treat special events where alcohol is consumed differently.
“I object to this whole thing because I think we are legislating morality,” Hanson said. “The only thing I am interested in legislating is public drunkenness and drinking and driving because of the danger to the community. Quite frankly, our permitting system flies right in the face of this. And this whole thing is — for my taste — a matter of making the city money, rather than doing anything of the nature it’s supposed to do.”
Councilor Dave Paulekas proposed an amendment directing city staff add a section to the ordinance allowing more than one point of sale in a single room and determine the maximum size of said room.
The amendment was approved 8-1, with Hanson voting against.
The council voted unanimously to postpone the second reading of the proposed ordinance to give staff time to act upon the direction of the amendment.
