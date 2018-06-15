The Laramie City Council passed the municipal budget for fiscal year 2019 — and the majority of its budget for the following fiscal year — during its meeting Tuesday.
The council also agreed to amend that budget in a 5-3 vote, adding $400,000 to a sewer project along Banner Road.
“This budget is, I think, a reflection of our time and our struggles with municipal funding,” Mayor Andi Summerville said. “This is a very lean and mean budget, again. We said that last year with the supplemental budget. It has not changed at all.”
The budget includes all funds for fiscal year 2019 and the general, utility, Laramie Community Recreation Center, solid waste and major capital construction funds for fiscal year 2020. Other funds — such as special purpose tax funds and the economic development fund — are approved on an annual basis and not included for the second year of the biennium.
City staff brought forward a suggestion to add $400,000 to the Banner Road project — pulling from the city’s Wastewater Fund reserves — to address an issue discovered this week.
“About halfway through construction, we realized that we had a conflict with the 4-inch gas line and it’s a pretty significant conflict,” Public Works Director Earl Smith said. “The gas line is basically right on top of where the proposed sanitary sewer would be, so we had to reroute it basically on the fly. In the process of doing that, we also hit some rocks, some higher ground water and so forth.”
He said the gas line was shown on city maps in the wrong location. Councilor Dave Paulekas asked who was responsible for the incorrect maps.
“I honestly hadn’t really figured out who to assign blame to,” Smith said. “We were more focused on finding the solution to the problems.”
City staff intends to bring a change order to the council during its next meeting Tuesday, but put forward the option of adding the extra costs to the budget before approval.
Council members were split on whether to approve the $400,000 this way or wait a week.
“I feel like we’re doing stuff on the fly and I’m not sure I’m being responsible as far as representing our citizens,” Paulekas said.
Councilor Bryan Shuster partially agreed.
“These things happen,” he said. “I hate doing them on the fly. I think this would be better to bring to us in a week. I don’t think that week would hurt us that bad. We’re asking to just not even have a written statement.”
Shuster added, however, the sewer project’s importance to the nearby Love’s Travel Stop currently under construction meant work should not be halted.
“I don’t want to see it stop,” he said. “I’m sorry the gas line isn’t where we said it was. Who can we hold at fault? We could probably name 30-50 people we could hold at fault. But I don’t want to see this stop for a day because we have a business — a large business that’s going to contribute hundreds of thousands in tax money in a single year to us, the city.”
The Banner Road project was originally $2.4 million, making the $400,000 amendment an 18 percent increase.
Councilors Joe Shumway, Phoebe Stoner and Paulekas voted against the amendment.
