Although Laramie’s City Council meeting last week had to be moved to Wednesday due to the election, its agenda was still packed with items including turning down federal funding, rezoning an area on 15th Street and declaring city holidays.
City turns down Federal funding
Federal grant money can be vital for many city projects, but Malea Brown, administrative services director for the city, recommended declining $3 million in funding from the State Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund and $2 million from the State Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund, which was going to be used on the Public Works Service Center project.
The state loan funds come to the state from the Federal government, and Brown said as she has been completing the paperwork, she’s had trouble gaining approval from the granting agency to begin the project. She said it was like “fitting a square peg in a round hole” to get the project to fit the strict loan requirements.
“We’re asking for a declining of the funds,” Brown said. “All the staff members have concerns that it is greater risk assessments to us, because if we go forward then we are out of Federal compliance, and we could lose our federal grants – all of them. I think the benefit does not outweigh the risk.”
Brown said using the funds would involve rebidding the project to other contractors, despite having already chosen one. It would also involve proposing someone new to be the City’s owner representative, despite having worked with the current representative for more than five years on the project. Overall, it will increase the cost of the project to use the funding, Brown said, and the city has not used any of it yet.
“We’re at the point where we either have to go use the funds or decline the funds,” Brown said. “We believe it is still a risk if we go forward with the construction using the loans.”
As a solution, Brown said she believes “we have the flexibility with funds to offset” what is lost in the loans by transferring $2 million from water and wastewater reserves and $1 million from the water fund Fixed Meter Project.
All seven councilmembers present voted to turn down the funding. Mayor Andi Summerville and Councilor David Paulekas were not present for the vote.
Rezoning near 15th Street
The City’s Planning Division presented the City Council with a recommendation to amend Laramie’s Future Land Use Map to rezone a 2.9-acre property southwest of 15th Street near the future Bill Nye corridor from Suburban Commercial to Auto Urban Commercial. The Planning Division also recommending rezoning the property from a business (B2) to general commercial (C2) zone.
Derek Teini, the city’s planning manager, said C2 is the “highest level within the auto-urban category.”
“The C2 zone would actually allow them to have a wider variety of users within this multi-tenant manufacturing building that they’re intending to make out of the building that’s existing there,” Tieni said. “In terms of uses, typically you’re going a step up from high-intensity retail — so think big-box retail stores — but also adding in those manufacturing components, indoor contractors, or office/warehousing; the B2 zone limits you from being able to do some of those type of uses.”
Teini said the area will be home to a large amount of auto traffic once the new Bill Nye corridor is complete, making it a great area for business development. Rezoning it from B2 to C2 would help offer a variety of potential uses for potential tenants without needing conditional permits, he added.
There was some concern about potential industrial nuisances from a more commercialized zone to the residential neighborhoods nearby. Laramie Planning Commission member Maura Hanning said the commission had a hard time coming to a consensus on the rezoning, with some members fearing it would lead to heavy industrial uses like fuel tank storage in the area.
“It was a difficult position because I think it’s great that we have somebody coming into town to develop this area; you don’t want to get in the way of stuff like that around Laramie,” Hanning said. “However, it is right up against a residential area, and myself and another commissioner were not comfortable with the light industrial potential for the neighborhood.”
The applicant and developer, Kurt Johanson, said he was thinking more of a retail-showroom type of business or space for a small contractor or plumbing outlet, where much of the industrial work is done indoors.
“There’s a lot of uses within the C2,” Johanson said. “A small warehouse, small contractor type of setting is what we’re looking for. It’s 33,000 square feet worth of building, so you can split these up into 3,000-4,000 square foot units. We’re excited to bring jobs, hopefully, to Laramie and get this property improved.”
Teini added once the Bill Nye corridor is built, he expects the area will see more C2 zoning as it becomes a busy intersection for motorists.
“Currently [there are] neighborhoods in the near vicinity,” Teini said. “However, because of these major streets that are going to be in there, it’s going to become a logical corner where you’re going to see heavy traffic with the intersection of Bill Nye and 15{sup}th{/sup} Street. This is going to become probably an auto-oriented sector for business. We felt it was appropriate use here.”
Six of the councilmembers present voted to approve the rezoning’s first reading, with Stoner voting no and Summerville and Paulekas absent.
Other News
The City Council also voted to approve Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve 2018 as city holidays, a measure introduced by Summerville. The holidays were enacted in part because they fall on Mondays between another holiday (Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, respectively.)
The Council proclaimed this week as Laramie Apprenticeship Week. The proclamation acknowledged the demand for skilled workers in Wyoming and how apprenticeships prepare workers to compete in a diverse job environment, including in cybersecurity, where much of the training has been focused.
