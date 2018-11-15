In the wake of losing $2.2 million in municipal operations funding after the state’s recent economic troubles, the Public Works Department is working with Honeywell Corporation to begin the process of assessing, auditing and improving infrastructure for maximum energy efficiency within city operations and buildings.
The Laramie City Council looked at potential cost-saving operations as part of an ongoing energy efficiency initiative during its work session Tuesday.
“We keep running into these challenges, so it makes energy efficiency upgrades and these types of projects that much more important to the community,” Laramie Public Works Director Earl Smith said.
Smith and members from Honeywell presented Council with a report on their preliminary assessments of city buildings and operations. Smith said Honeywell’s team has spent “a lot of time looking at all our infrastructure” leading up to a four-month Investment Grade Audit starting in January. Honeywell’s audit could detail any potential cost-saving measures and how to best implement them.
Gary Berngard, sales leader at Honeywell, said the improvements detailed in the future audit won’t just be energy-saving methods, but ways for the city to improve holistically.
“We’ve worked very closely with city staff — we appreciate the heck out of that,” Berngard said. “This was a free or pro-bono study to figure out not only how we could make you efficient, but how we could fix problems in process. If you have problems, fix the problems, don’t just fix the efficiency. Otherwise, you will have very efficient problems.”
Honeywell’s assessment also presented ideas for large-scale solar power projects at Monolith Ranch and the water treatment plant, as well as working with the Wyoming Department of Homeland Security on updates to security technologies. Berngard said part of the auditing process involves investigating and applying for grants the city can use to fund the recommended improvements and upgrades.
“We’ll be the grant writer for you,” Berngard said. “We’re not looking to make money writing grants; we’re looking to make a project for you. If we don’t think you have good shot of winning, we won’t take you through the pain of the grant application.”
Some of the councilmembers were concerned about the cost of replacing or upgrading the recommended equipment or buildings. For example, the assessment estimated improvements for the Public Works department would take 19.7 years in simple payback at current cost to make back the amount invested.
Berngard said sometimes replacing equipment is a better cost-saving measure in the long term after considering maintenance and upkeep costs for older equipment.
“Sustainability is not just about being green, it’s about revitalizing infrastructure in a way that’ll last a long time,” Berngard said. “It’s about fiscal responsibility, and that’s what we were tasked to do. Look at what you’re spending today to put band-aids on stuff that you could fix with new equipment.”
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce said she was “thrilled” the city is moving toward more energy-efficient operations, especially solar power.
