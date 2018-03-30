Albany County voters could see a proposed specific-purpose tax, or sixth penny, on the ballot as early as August. But how long the tax could be in effect is still undecided.
During a Laramie City Council special meeting Tuesday, Kaiser Wealth Management representative Todd Bishop presented the council with documents about previous specific-purpose taxes in Albany County and a proposed timeline for putting a new sixth penny to the voters this year.
“The reason we’re shooting for August is we don’t want vendors to take off that penny, then put it back on,” Laramie Director of Administrative Services Malea Brown said. “The risk of putting it on the ballot in November is you have vendors charging five cents instead of six cents.”
Bishop said new legislation regarding notification requirements for putting a specific-purpose tax on ballot is slated to take effect in July and could hamper Albany County’s ability to put the sixth penny up for vote in November.
“Plus, you would be competing with the renewal of the fifth penny,” he said.
Putting the tax on the ballot requires the agreement of all three Albany County governments — the Laramie City Council, Albany County Commission and Rock River Town Council. During a joint meeting March 8, all three entities were in agreement of trying to get the tax on August’s ballot, but they did not reach an agreement about how much they should request from the voters.
“What’s unique about the (specific purpose tax), you have that tax in place until the dollar amount has been collected,” Bishop said Tuesday. “If that’s one year, then you have to renew it in a year. If it takes 10 years, then you renew in 10 years.”
According to Kaiser’s documents, Albany County collects an average of $427,000 through the sixth-penny sales tax monthly, meaning it could take about 13 years to collect $66 million, the approximate amount of all three entities’ proposed project costs.
Bishop did not recommend an amount of time for the tax collection, a decision the Rock River Town Council, Albany County Commissioners and Laramie City Council have not yet agreed upon.
“Ultimately, it really is whatever the three entities can agree to,” Bishop said. “It has been my experience working with towns and counties throughout the state — the shorter the better.”
Albany County’s last specific purpose tax was set for $42 million and was approved by the voters in 2010, he said. The amount is estimated to be completely collected between November and January 2019, or about eight years from the tax taking effect, Bishop said.
The council did not direct city staff to create a resolution agreement based on a set amount, but they did discuss requesting between $50 million-60 million from the voters, which could take about 12 years to collect. Laramie’s share of the total amount could be about $40 million and could be used to complete various infrastructure projects, but a set list of projects was not approved by the council during the meeting.
While Laramie received about 78 percent of the specific purpose tax in 2002 and 66 percent tax in 2010, Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan said about 85 percent of Albany County’s population lives within Laramie’s city limits.
“On the specific purpose tax, our community has seen the value in this, and I think they will continue to see the value in this as a way to keep our community, county and Rock River vibrant,” Councilor Joe Shumway said. “I think (the three entities) need to continue to work together and work toward an agreed upon amount and percent.”
The council is slated to consider a resolution with a set amount for the proposed specific purpose tax April 3.
(2) comments
Looking forward to public meetings when voters can state their preferences.
In summary:
- We don’t know what we want to spend the tax money on but we do know we want to spend a ton ($66 million)
- We want the maximum amount of tax money to spend and are willing to let the tax run for well over a decade contrary to the advice given by the expert from Kaiser Wealth Management
- We don’t want the taxpayers to have to decide two sales taxes referendums at once – they might say “no”
- Janine thinks taxing the (blank) out of citizens keeps our community “vibrant”
