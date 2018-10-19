Laramie’s City Council discussed plans for a new subdivision, establishing city speed limits and passed the second reading of the 2018 International Codes during their regular meeting Tuesday.
New development in West Laramie
Principal city planner Charles Bloom presented plans for 36-plot preliminary plat of land in West Laramie to council Tuesday for it to approve. The development will be an extension of Truman Street and will continue the grid pattern consistent with the area, Bloom said. Although the developer, Chad Blake, only has plans to make the lots build-ready, Bloom said the lots are in versatile zones to house single family homes, duplexes or townhomes. The lots could even qualify for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) affordable housing or any combination of the options mixed together.
“We’re just planning on developing lots at this time,” Blake said. “We will not be building on the lots, so we’re just developing land trying to get the lots back to the final platted stage, trying to be ready if the market comes to that point where we’re ready to develop.”
Connie Crandall, representing Crandall Excavating who owns a house on Truman Street near the plat, said she was concerned about the potential development’s safety and impact on the surrounding neighborhoods.
“When we saw the plat my first initial thought was, this is going to be HUD homes with the big garage in front as I have seen, and we are highly opposed to that,” Crandall said.
“You have a big garage, it’s not safe for those people to be walking back there, and it’s just not a good vision from the street I don’t think. I don’t know what kind of square footage those houses are going to have, but the biggest thing we had to comment on was that we are highly opposed to the HUD homes with the garage in front and that’s all you see.”
Some of the councilmembers, including Councilman Klaus Hanson, were also concerned about how the proposed subdivision would look, wanting to avoid the large garages and lackluster curb appeal.
Councilman David Paulekas said the lots had potential to be great, affordable options for Laramie as the city tries to grow.
“My impression on this is, this type of development is a very positive type of development for affordable housing,” Paulekas said. “Because the price of the lot is really in the frontage of the lots, and if you look at these lots they’re very deep. … They’re going to be affordable lots number one, and number two they’re going to be able to accommodate either townhomes or twin homes, or their going to accommodate your small-ish homes at hopefully an affordable price. And I think that’s one of the things this community needs, so I’m very positive about it.”
Mayor Andi Summerville asked if the roads in the proposed development would be paved. Some of the roads in West Laramie remain unpaved, and it’s been a big issue for residents and councilmembers. Bloom said the roads are already paved, but the city would have to approve the roads to its standard before the developer could get certificate of occupancies for the lots. The plat would offer more pedestrian-friendly access, and traffic patterns would not interrupt current flow or parking availability, Bloom added.
The city’s planning commission recommended approval, and the City Council voted in favor of the preliminary plat with one absent, Councilman Bryan Shuster.
Looking forward, the developer has up to five years to submit the final plat, Bloom said. The final plat will show lot layout, size, location and streets, no building information will be included according to Derek Teini, planning manager for the city.
City speed limits
City Attorney Robert Southard, as part of his “campaign to modernize and streamline” some parts of city code, presented the city’s speed limit, saying its current wording is potentially confusing since it had been patched together over many years.
He proposed to establish the speed limit of 30 mph in city limits unless otherwise posted, or in special areas like school zones with separate ordinances.
“Bottom line is, I don’t think this changes anything in the city,” Southard said. “In fact, I know it doesn’t, it just makes it more clear so we can refer to one ordinance for speed violators who wish to argue it.”
The city plans to take three readings to assess any changes or specifications it wishes to make. Hanson said he may want to amend the ordinance to include separate speed limits for alleyways.
Other agenda points
The only proclamation issued was to declare Oct. 21-27, 2018 Advocates for Children week to coincide with the General Federation of Women’s Club’s celebration of their commitment to children’s well-being. According to the proclamation, the national group has advocated for the health and well-being of children for 75 years, including establishing 75 percent of the nation’s libraries. Members of the Laramie chapter of the GFWC were present to accept the proclamation.
The city voted almost unanimously (Shuster was absent) to pass the 2018 International Codes in its second reading. There was no public comment on the code series, so Summerville said the series will be in the next regular meeting’s consent agenda unless any councilmember notifies expresses the desire to clarify or change anything.
