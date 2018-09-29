Candidates for Laramie’s City Council met for a forum on Thursday hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Albany Public Library. All candidates running for council seats were invited and present except Ward 3 candidate Chris Maki, who recently withdrew from the race.
Moderator Mike Massie, a former University of Wyoming trustee who also served for 16 years in Wyoming state legislature, asked a series of pre-written questions to the candidates, some from constituents. Each candidate received equal time to speak, and although they each brought up specific issues they wanted to work on, they all agreed on one major issue currently facing Laramie.
“Number one issue facing Laramie right now is revenue,” current Mayor Andi Summerville, a Ward 1 candidate running for reelection, said. “Because you need revenue to address any of the other issues – quality of life, streets, water, [police], fire — you have to be able to pay for basic services. … Just to put it in comparison for you, a sister city in Wyoming, which will remain nameless, of approximately the same size – we run on a quarter of their budget.”
At some point throughout the forum, each candidate took a turn to express their love for Laramie, wanting to see it grow and prosper. Many candidates emphasized their goal of complete transparency with the public and wanting to make sure constituents voices are heard.
“Think about how we use our resources,” Jessica Rae Stalder, candidate for Ward 1, said. “They’re limited, whether that resource is financial or environmental — or I think our greatest resource is people. We need to look at what we need to do to effectively use those resources. … I think as a city councilwoman it’s not about me, it’s about the issues that are important to the community.”
Of the candidates running for the two vacancies in Ward 1, Victor Bershinsky and Brian Harrington are running for a two-year term, because councilwoman Phoebe Stoner decided to step down before the end of her four-year term. Candidates Summerville and Stalder are running for the standard four-year term. West Laramie and the business district make up the majority of Ward 1, and a big issues they discussed were infrastructure improvements and accessible transportation. Bershinsky said that before the city can fix the roads, it must make sure the drainage is working properly. He said it’s a priority to him to get that process started.
“I think every road in Laramie eventually needs to be paved, and we need to start implementing that plan immediately.” Bershinsky said. “… If it’s a block a year, two blocks a year, make that part of a long-term plan to upgrade the streets in West Laramie. But it’s not just West Laramie; again, it’s an overall funding issue. … Ivinson street is absolutely crazy bad in some places. So, the city needs to have that long-term plan to upgrade everything, and if it takes the next 20-30 years, so be it. “
Many of the candidates emphasized their desire to lure and keep businesses in the area to help generate more revenue and city growth. Harrington said he wants to focus on innovation and ideas from younger generations.
“I think the number one challenge we’re going to face — and it’s a challenge that we face now for five years, for 10 years, for 15 years — is how do we continue to stay competitive in this world?” Harrington said. “I think one of those ways is approaching any economic development or diversity holistically,so that what we’re actually attempting to do is make a higher quality of life so this is a more desirable city to live in.”
Karl McCraken, a candidate for one of the vacancies in Ward 3, agreed that economic development is crucial. He said that Laramie is losing too many businesses to other bigger cities like Cheyenne.
“We need to become more business-friendly, because businesses are passing us by,” McCraken said. “The students, they come in and do their studies and find we don’t have a lot of money. We need to make it affordable to build so we get more businesses in here, more jobs in here.”
McCraken, Erin O’Doherty and current councilmember Bryan Shuster are running for the two vacancies in Ward 3, which covers most of Laramie east of 15th Street. Although McCraken and Shuster also brought up lack of funds as a major issue for the city, O’Doherty had a different concern.
“The primary issue for me is water, because it’s what we need to live and it’s scarce in the west,” O’Doherty said. “So … I think we really have to protect our water, because we can’t exist as a community without it. And there’s also the water flowing off our streets and into our rivers, and we need to keep that clean and not have storm drainage problems in our streets.”
After discussing infrastructure like drainage and roads, an audience member’s question about transportation availability for low income individuals, students and seniors – or lack thereof— was met with different solutions. However, all candidates agreed this is an issue that requires more than just city council’s efforts.
“I would really like to see a joint effort [between] the University of Wyoming, the city of Laramie, the senior center, Walmart – any big business,” Shuster said. “When you go to any large community, you don’t get to ride the bus for free. So, we also need a little contribution from the citizens too. It doesn’t have to be a huge amount. … I’d like to see a bigger bus route, and I’d like to see all of the above contribute too.”
When asked about whether they’d increase city taxing authority if authorized by the state, all candidates agreed they wanted a more autonomous Laramie, but wanted to be careful about ensuring they had the voters’ approval before enacting any taxes. Harrington said he thinks that having more control as a city will allow policy makers to think more creatively about solutions to some of the bigger issues. The only candidate for the vacancy in Ward 2, Paul Weaver, said he thinks the city needs to look for revenue in other ways besides taxes, and the state needs to help.
“I think there’s a bigger problem though,” Weaver said. “Sales taxes are regressive. … I also think they don’t truly address the long-term structural revenue problems in Laramie and Albany county. … I don’t think it should all be on the local voters to endlessly pass sales taxes on themselves so the water and sewer systems are functioning.”
During a question about the university’s relationship with the city, each candidate said maintaining the relationship was very important to them. McCraken said that the city would be very different if it didn’t have the university, so the relationship is crucial. O’Doherty said she wants to add more polling locations on campus, while Summerville said she wants to ensure the relationship with the university transcends whoever’s currently on council. Many of the candidates, including Bershinsky and Stalder, want to be doing more with the university to grow the city.
“I know the college of business at the university does some really cool projects with local businesses,” Stalder said. “Laramie is truly enriched culturally because of the university, and the university needs a community that can support its needs. … The city of Laramie needs to make sure they’re really capitalizing on that partnership in a financial way.”
Shuster reminded the forum that one candidate can’t make a huge change; the majority of council votes are needed to enact anything. Sometimes meetings can be tough.
“There are nights you leave city council just feeling like you’ve done the greatest job in the world,” Shuster said. “And there’s nights you leave city council going, ‘why the heck did we even have a meeting?’”
The deadline to register to vote by mail is Oct. 22, but citizens can also register to vote on election day (Nov. 6) at their polling location. To find out which ward you live in and where your polling location is, you can visit www.cityoflaramie.org/68/City-Council.
Laramie’s League of Women Voters is hosting another candidate forum next week for the candidates for House Districts 13, 14, 45, 46 and 47 and Senate Districts 9 and 11.
