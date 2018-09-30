During a work session on Tuesday, the Laramie City Council heard Fire Chief Dan Johnson, Fire Marshall Mark Doyle and building inspector Tim Hoff start the process of updating the international code series, including fire and building codes. These codes provide the city with guidelines on the minimum regulations for safety to meet the needs of code officials, those working in construction and those working in life safety.
Currently, the city is operating under the 2015 codes, and Johnson said the city tries to update them every three years. The council will have three readings of the new and updated codes during the next few meetings to make sure it has a chance to ask any clarifying questions before voting to adopt or reject the codes.
“It’s crucial that these codes remain up to date,” Doyle said. “The international codes are utilized by the city of Laramie as well as hundreds of communities across the nation. They are a model that provides minimum standards for new and existing buildings.”
The governor signed the new codes May 5, and the city has six months to adopt them before the state takes over the code and permit issuing process and receives the funding from it, too. Doyle said adopting the plans isn’t only a safety issue, but it’s also in the interests of the city financially. As an example, Doyle said a building like the new engineering building on the University of Wyoming’s campus would have permit fees of about $231,000.
“Those are fees that come into the code division of the city,” Doyle said. “That division is self-supporting, and it contributes a little bit of money to the general fund. Those are things that we’re going to lose if we decide not to adopt this, and it goes to the state.”
Some of the new or updated codes include emergency lockdown processes for public buildings or ensuring emergency radio frequencies will have 95 percent coverage in any building so responders can properly communicate during emergency situations. The 2015 codes the city currently uses require 90 percent coverage. During the readings, the council plans to look at how each new or updated code will affect specific city ordinances before voting.
Johnson said that the fire department does not just enforce the codes but wants to educate the public on them, too. He also said there is an independent appeals board if anyone wants to appeal a code violation.
