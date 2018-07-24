After three years as Laramie’s city clerk, Angie Johnson will be stepping down, with Laramie Deputy Clerk Nancy Bartholomew taking her place as part of a new system on training clerks.
The practice went underway when the city first hired Johnson three years ago, Laramie City Manager Janine Jordan said. The city clerk, Jordan said, has many important legal and clerical responsibilities. As such, the city created the position of deputy city clerk so someone can be trained to take over the position.
Johnson said she was leaving the position because her husband got a new job in Nashville, Tennessee, and they are moving there.
“Its been a pleasure working for the city for more than 10 years now,” Johnson said. “The city of Laramie has been a great family to me and I’m going to miss everybody.”
During her three years as clerk, Johnson oversaw the office move toward digitizing its systems. It was under her leadership the office moved the City Council agendas, special event permitting, bids and applying for licenses to electronic processes to digital platforms, Johnson said. Jordan said moving to digital has saved the city dozens of man hours and a large amount of printing costs.
Bartholomew said she is ready and excited to take over the role of Laramie city clerk. She hopes to continue to hold up the level of customer service the department has provided, she said.
Johnson said there is a lot of confusion on the responsibilities of a city clerk. During international events, Johnson said it is interesting to see how the position is regarded as a very prestigious position in other countries, where the position is often held by men. She said it is a rarity in the U.S. for there to be a male city clerk and they are often clerks for large cities.
“I think a lot of times the word clerk gives people the idea that we are secretaries sitting in a corner answering phones,” Johnson said. “That is nothing like what our job is.”
The City Clerk’s office handles several responsibilities within the city. A few responsibilities of the department are overseeing liquor license processing in the city, awarding business licenses, giving oaths of office, maintaining historical records and being the conduit between city staff and City Council, Johnson said.
