Cinco de Mayo celebration coincides with city’s birthday

For the sixth year running, folks at the Lincoln Community Center plan to give Laramie a taste of Mexican culture — as well as a whole Saturday’s worth of other events designed to start summer with a bang.
Commemorating both Cinco de Mayo and Laramie’s 150th birthday, the community center is inviting members of the public to come out between 11 a.m.-6 p.m. today for food, drinks — and even a little education.
Mary “Juice” Cisneros, the community center’s manager, said all are welcome to join in the festivities.
“It seems each year this event is growing,” she said. “I just think it’s really important for us all to be able to enjoy this. It’s also a kickoff to summer.”
There will be a performance by Las Angelitas — a folkloric dance troupe based out of Cheyenne — as well as a show-and-shine car show, the latter of which continues throughout the day.
For many, holidays mean feasting, and cultural holidays mean preparing and eating an authentic cuisine. Cisneros said the community center has its bases covered on that front.
“We’re going to have two different food venues,” she said. “So, we’re going to have Bear Bait, which is going to provide stuff like cheeseburgers and fries. And then we have a plated dish that will be made and served out of the kitchen at the Lincoln Community Center, which will include tamales and deep fried tacos and rice and beans and green chili — the authentic Hispanic dishes.”
Additionally, the Cavalryman Steakhouse will prepare and serve Mexican desserts such as flan, sopapillas and churros. Cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones and more will also be available.
For the younger attendees, the celebration will host a bounce house, piñatas, face-painting and a hay ride with Pistol and Pete — the celebrity haflingers employed by the University of Wyoming’s Agricultural Experiment Station.
“We’re going to have things for all ages,” Cisneros said.
For a decidedly different crowd, the event will feature a cantina, serving drinks to those 21 and older. Archery and Krav maga demonstrations, as well as a mechanical bull, only add to the wide range of activities on offer.
“We’ve got a lot going on that day,” Cisneros said.
Cinco de Mayo is the anniversary of a Mexican victory over a significantly larger French army in 1862. The Battle of Puebla saw the loss of more than 550 lives and is still remembered every May 5 in some regions of Mexico.
In the United states, the holiday is more universally popular than it is in Mexico, becoming a more general celebration of Hispanic heritage.
“Cinco de Mayo is not as big of a celebration in Mexico as we actually have blown it up in the states,” Cisneros said. “It’s kind of like St. Patrick’s Day — we’re going to take that day and we’re going to celebrate it and have fun.”
The community center will also host a 150th Birthday booth, where attendees can purchase raffle tickets for a commemorative rifle, designed to mark the city’s sesquicentennial.
The Cinco de Mayo celebration runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave. The event is free to the public. Go to www.visitlaramie.org/events more information.
