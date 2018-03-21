In 1995, 26-year-old Cheryl Strayed set out from the Mojave Desert on a 1,100-mile journey that would take her along the Pacific Crest Trail to the Bridge of the Gods between Oregon and Washington.
Her solo hike served as a journey of self-discovery, during which she attempted to resolve the grief and challenges of losing her mother to cancer, developing a heroin habit and going through a divorce.
A novelist and essayist, Strayed put her experiences down in writing, eventually publishing a memoir, “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail” in 2012. The memoir served as inspiration for the 2014 Academy Award-nominated film “Wild.”
Strayed is scheduled to share some of her experiences during a lecture Thursday at the University of Wyoming. Creative Writing Program Director Brad Watson said the event is free to the public.
“She travels and speaks to people and groups all over the country and is a hugely popular speaker, and an effective speaker, and we expect this to be a great event,” Watson said. “We expect it to be well-attended. It’s something that will be a really first-rate event for the UW and Laramie communities. We expect it to draw people from all over the state and Colorado.”
Strayed is the author of four books, has been published in a myriad of national magazines and co-hosts the Dear Sugars podcast with Steve Almond.
The podcast takes its name from the ‘Dear Sugar” advice column Strayed wrote anonymously from 2010-2012. In addition to writing and podcast-hosting, Strayed now travels and lectures, as she is slated to do Thursday at UW, with a talk titled, “A Wild Life.”
“It’s going to be Cheryl’s take on how to live a good life,” Watson said. “She’ll be telling you about that and her own experiences — and her experiences as a writer who has talked to a lot of people facing challenges in their lives.”
Strayed will also meet privately with English and creative writing graduate and undergraduate students during her visit to campus. The event is sponsored by the Creative Writing Program in the Department of Visual and Literary Arts, with help from the Dean of Arts and Sciences Office and the President’s Office.
Watson said he is expecting a sizeable crowd, and urged those wishing to get a book signed limit themselves to a single copy for efficiency’s sake.
Strayed’s lecture runs from 5-5:45 p.m. Thursday — to be followed by a book signing — in the College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Admission is free to the public. Go to the “Cheryl Strayed — ‘A Wild Life’” Facebook event page for more information.
