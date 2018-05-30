The weather event responsible for a tornado west of Cheyenne on Sunday started with a flash flood warning in southeastern Albany County, National Weather Service Meteorologist Chad Hahn said.
“We had the early stages of what eventually produced a tornado at Federal at the base of the summit around Telephone Canyon,” Hahn said. “But the early stages weren’t really moving that fast, and producing a lot of precipitation.”
The weather event was the result of a low-pressure system, which brought some much needed moisture into the Laramie Valley.
“It was a slow-moving area of low pressure that produced several rounds of showers and thunderstorms,” Hahn said. “This time of year, we tend to see them more frequently. It’s just a change of weather patterns, it’s nothing unusual.”
Starting Sunday, the storm provided the Laramie Valley with a significant portion of May’s precipitation.
“The official sensor is out at the (Laramie Regional Airport), so our readings come from there,” Hahn said. “Sunday, we received .25 (of an inch of rain), and on Monday, we had .21 (of an inch of rain) observed. As of noon (Tuesday), we received .18 (of an inch of rain).”
Laramie averages about 1.49 inches of precipitation in May, he said. As of Tuesday, the airport sensor recorded about 1.49 inches of precipitation for this May, Hahn said.
“Last year, we had 1.47 inches of precipitation through May 28,” he added.
As the weather system moves into the Dakotas, Hahn said Laramie could start to see warmer temperatures today and continuing into the weekend.
“This weekend is looking pretty good,” he said. “We have a little less coverage (today), but we can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will be close to 70 as early as (today). And as this begins to break up, temperatures will stay in the 70s and there’s no real chance for precipitation going into the weekend.”
