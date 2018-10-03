Rep. Bill Haley, R-Laramie, is up for reelection in November against Democrat Jackie Grimes for Albany County’s House District 46 seat. Despite party differences, both feel that improving Wyoming’s economy needs to be a priority, but know it’s going to take time to improve.
Haley said although the structural deficit in the state’s budget is his main concern, he knows it will take work and patience to fix.
“We’re going to have to address the shortfalls that have occurred [in the budget]. It didn’t happen overnight,” Haley said. “We’re not going to be able to fix it overnight, but we need to address them. And with the economy improving like it is, that will help. … I’m optimistic.”
Grimes said the state’s problems are not something that can be fixed in two years, and added that while looking at cuts can be necessary, it’s important to work look at potential revenue sources as well. Programs like Gov. Matt Mead’s Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming (ENDOW) are a step in the right direction, she said.
“That’s why ENDOW is an important thing to continue to invest in,” Grimes said. “Because it’s a 20-year plan that looks at what’s going to be supportive, and how can we balance our economy as much as we can right now versus addressing things for long term. So, we have to have an investment where we’re not just continuously putting band aids on things to get through.”
ENDOW is Mead’s legacy policy initiative meant to diversity Wyoming’s economy, and Haley said he’s been a supporter ever since it was introduced. Haley is just finishing his first term in office after being elected in fall of 2016. Before elected, he served for 37 years as Wyoming’s Fish & Game warden for Albany County and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s in wildlife management and conservation. The Centennial resident’s experience transferred into his policy, where he supported bills like House Bill 58 and House Bill 59 which covered limitations on big game and bison hunting licenses, respectively. Haley said he’s enjoyed learning from all the different testimonies he’s heard while in the Legislature.
“I’ve really learned a lot over there about different issues,” Haley said. “The thing that I thought was pretty neat was every issue is important to somebody. Even if you don’t know a thing about it, it’s important to the guy down the street. … I’ve only served one term, but I’ve learned so much.”
Grimes is running for the first time, but according to her website, she does not want to be a politician, but a “representative of the people.” Currently working as a school psychologist in Albany County School District No. 1, her platform puts emphasis on education, especially focusing on comprehensive crisis response plans, appropriate funding for teachers and better curriculums.
Grimes has major concerns about further education cuts impacting more than just schools, but potentials jobs. She said that one of Albany county’s biggest employers is the school district, and more cuts could be destabilizing. Wyoming schools took cuts during the 2017 and 2018 legislative sessions.
“My fear is more cuts at this point are going to mean jobs,” Grimes said. “… There’s no way that conversation isn’t coming, and it’s going to hit our community pretty hard. So, we have to think not just about education as a basic right for our children, in Albany County we also have to think about it as a job producer and the amount of job loss that we’re going to have.”
Haley said that there are special efficiency studies that help Legislature find ways to make cuts with minimal effects to the students and teachers.
“One of the cuts was how school buses are purchased,” Haley said, “and another one was how the Legislature appropriates money for vacant land that belongs to the school district. So, through efficiency studies, we’re starting to find some dollars that won’t affect the students and the curriculum but save the taxpayers money. And I think we need to continue to do these efficiency studies, and not just in education. Every state agency, every budget session should be doing that.”
Both candidates agree funding is an issue but are careful to introduce any more taxes. Haley said he was proud of being the “number one tax-friendly state in the union,” but since he doesn’t have expertise in the tax field, he wants to learn more before deciding anything should change. Both candidates felt that any tax legislation would need to be looked at carefully. Grimes said that transparency is key.
“One of the things I love about the people who live in Wyoming is it is very much a ‘pull yourself up by your bootstraps’ kind of group of people,” Grimes said. “And I don’t actually think that people are opposed to taxes, they’re opposed to no knowing what things about being used for. … Where people struggle with that is the lack of transparency.”
Grimes said she looked at the success of the sixth penny tax just passed Laramie as an example of voters using information to decide. Although she wants local governments to be able to explore ways to increase revenue, she said she’s hesitant to add another tax to people’s paychecks when so many are already struggling.
Haley said that if the Legislature does look at allowing municipalities, counties and cities more autonomy to tax at a local level, he would want to make sure the allocation of funds was still fair.
“[Some counties are] going to generate a lot more revenue than we do,” Haley said. “So why not do like we do in the school system: distribute that amongst the residents of Wyoming rather than if one county collects it, spending it all there.”
Ultimately both candidates hope to help Wyoming grow and prosper, especially by capitalizing on the relationship with the county and the University of Wyoming. Haley wants to look at growing WyoTech and add scholarships for students interested in tech industries like auto mechanics or wind turbine technicians.
“I think for me young people are the key to the continuing success of Wyoming,” Haley said.
Grimes wants to ensure UW is growing for the needs of its students, not just what’s nice to have. She said she thinks the university does a lot to prepare students to make them productive adults that can give back to Wyoming.
“Part of what I really believe is important and critical is looking at the becoming invested in our state,” Grimes said. “This isn’t just a place that we reside, this is a place that people call home, and we need to be able to make that investment in our home.”
Elections are Nov. 6, and the deadline to register to vote by mail is Oct. 22, but registration is also available at each polling location on Election Day.
