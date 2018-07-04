With positions on both the county and city levels up for a vote this year, civic leaders are hosting forums for voters to learn about the candidates.
According to the Wyoming Secretary of State website, only half of the voting population in Wyoming participated in the 2016 general election, and only about 25 percent in the primary election. Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said those numbers are expected to be lower in years that are not presidential election years.
Gonzales said it is important, however, for each eligible person to vote and have their voices heard.
“Basically, it’s a right that you have, to exercise, that costs nothing but time,” Gonzales said. “Often times, I hear, ‘It doesn’t matter; my vote doesn’t count.’ Well, it certainly does. I have had candidates who have sought election who have lost by five or seven votes.”
As clerk, Gonzales said it is one of her responsibilities to encourage and assist in the process for people to exercise their rights. She hopes the tide will turn so more people vote in non-presidential years, as well as in local elections.
Gonzales said her office works with community members in voter drives to increase turnout. She will join with the League of Women Voters for a registration drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Washington Park during Freedom Has a Birthday.
League Co-President Nancy Lockwood said educating voters is something the group strives to do. Encouraging people to register is just the first step for the League, which also wants to educate people.
In a partnership with the Albany County Public Library, the League will be hosting a series of forums at the library, 310 S. Eighth St., for the Aug. 21 primary election. These include forums for the Albany County Commission and Laramie City Council. Lockwood said these forums will have a moderator who will use a pool of pre-submitted questions and questions from the audience.
Lockwood said every statewide candidate is invited to attend the forums as an audience member. They will be able to briefly introduce themselves at the beginning and are welcome to bring campaign literature. Lockwood said the last 30 minutes of the forums will be an informal mingling with candidates, so the public can have direct conversations with candidates.
The first forum is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Thursday and cover the Albany County Commission race.
Albany County Commission candidates
— Andrew Boheler
— Tim Chesnut (incumbent)
— Pete Gosar
— Klaus Halbsgut
— Maura Hanning
— Jerry M. Kennedy
— Tony Mendoza
— Heber Richardson (incumbent)
— Clinton “Swiz” Swierczek
— David Thomason
The second and third forums will cover the City Council race. Ward 1 covers the western part of Laramie, Ward 2 covers the central area and Ward 3 encompasses the eastern portion. A map of the wards can be found at www.cityoflaramie.org There will be no forum for Ward 2 as there is only one candidate, Paul Weaver. The candidates for Ward 1 will take part in a forum 7-9 p.m. July 12 and the forum for candidates for Ward 3 will be 7-9 p.m. July 19.
Ward 1 candidates
— Victor Bershinsky
— Casey Frome
— Brian Harrington
— Tim Nichols
— Jason Shute
— Jessica Rae Stalder
— Andi Summerville (incumbent)
Ward 3 candidates
— Jason Jensen
— Christina Maki
— Karl McCraken
— Erin C. O’Doherty
— Bryan Shuster (incumbent)
Albany County Democrats Chairwoman Denise Greller said it is a privilege to be able to vote in local elections, and residents should care more about local elections.
“This is the way a democratic-republic works,” Greller said. “Voting is a privilege we have and many countries in this world don’t have open elections.”
Albany County GOP Chairman Ben McKay said t local elections have a more direct effect on residents’ lives.
“At the county level, they are basically endowed with all of the powers that the federal government and the state government do not assume for themselves,” he said. “All of those bodies will affect citizens in a direct way with taxes and how local law is administered within the county to how the county courthouse is run.”
Voter registration is available all the way up to the day of the election, where eligible residents can go vote and register at the same time with a photo ID. Voters can register earlier than Election Day by going to the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
Early voting at the Albany County Clerk’s Election Building on the eastside of the County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave., will begin Friday.
In addition to local races, the renewal of the fifth and sixth penny will be on the ballot. These are sales taxes that go to county- and city-specific projects, which including streets, parks and other public works.
