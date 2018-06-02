Yards around the state are about to start sprouting election signs as Wyoming’s candidate filing period for primary elections in August closed Friday.
In the Laramie City Council primaries, the two candidates with the most votes for each position will move on to the general election Nov. 6, Laramie City Clerk Angie Johnson said.
During the Albany County Commission and state legislator primaries, the top two candidates for each position from each party will move on to general election, Albany County Elections Clerk Brittany Vandeventer said.
While several candidates filed for the various elected office across the county and state, Vandeventer said the County Clerk also counts write-in votes during both the primary and general elections.
The candidates for Wyoming Legislature, Albany County and the Laramie City Council are listed below.
City of Laramie
Ward 1 – one four-year term open, one two-year term open
Four-year term
Incumbent City Councilor Andi Summerville
Challenger Jessica Stalder
Challenger Jason T. Shute
Two-year term
Victor Bershinsky
Casey Frome
Tim Nichols
Brian Harrington
Incumbent City Councilor Phoebe Stoner did not apply
Ward 2 – one four-year term open
Paul Weaver
Incumbent City Councilor Dave Paulekas did not apply
Ward 3 – two four-years terms open
Incumbent City Councilor Bryan Shuster
Incumbent City Councilor Klaus Hanson
Challenger Jason Jensen
Challenger Karl McCraken
Challenger Erin O’Doherty
Challenger Christina Maki
Albany County
County Commissioner – two four-year terms
Incumbent Commissioner Heber Richardson, Republican
Incumbent Commissioner Tim Chesnut, Democrat
Republican challenger Thad Hoff
Republican challenger Jerry M. Kennedy
Republican challenger Andrew Boheler
Democratic Challenger Clinton Swierczek
Democratic Challenger Pete Gosar
Democratic Challenger Klaus Halbsgut
Democratic Challenger Tony Mendoza
Democratic Challenger Maura Hanning
Democratic Challenger David Thomason
County Coroner
Incumbent coroner Jennifer Graham, Democrat
County Attorney
Incumbent attorney Peggy A. Trent, Democrat
County Sherriff
Incumbent Sherriff Dave O’Malley, Democrat
County Clerk
Incumbent clerk Jackie R. Gonzales, Democrat
County Treasurer
Incumbent treasurer Tracy Fletcher, Democrat
County Assessor
Incumbent Grant Showacre, Democrat
Clerk of the District Court
Incumbent Janice Sexton, Republican
State government
House of Representatives
House District No. 13
Incumbent Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie
House District No. 14
Incumbent Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie
Democratic challenger Narina Nunez, Laramie
House District No. 45
Incumbent Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie
House District No. 46
Incumbent Rep. Bill Haley, R-Centennial
Democratic challenger Jackie Grimes, Laramie
House District No. 47
Incumbent Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment
Republican challenger Julie McCallister, Rock River
Senate District No. 9
Incumbent Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie
Senate District No. 11
Incumbent Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs
