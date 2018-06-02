vote

Yards around the state are about to start sprouting election signs as Wyoming’s candidate filing period for primary elections in August closed Friday.

In the Laramie City Council primaries, the two candidates with the most votes for each position will move on to the general election Nov. 6, Laramie City Clerk Angie Johnson said.

During the Albany County Commission and state legislator primaries, the top two candidates for each position from each party will move on to general election, Albany County Elections Clerk Brittany Vandeventer said.

While several candidates filed for the various elected office across the county and state, Vandeventer said the County Clerk also counts write-in votes during both the primary and general elections.

The candidates for Wyoming Legislature, Albany County and the Laramie City Council are listed below.

City of Laramie

Ward 1 – one four-year term open, one two-year term open

Four-year term

Incumbent City Councilor Andi Summerville

Challenger Jessica Stalder

Challenger Jason T. Shute

Two-year term

Victor Bershinsky

Casey Frome

Tim Nichols

Brian Harrington

Incumbent City Councilor Phoebe Stoner did not apply

Ward 2 – one four-year term open

Paul Weaver

Incumbent City Councilor Dave Paulekas did not apply

Ward 3 – two four-years terms open

Incumbent City Councilor Bryan Shuster

Incumbent City Councilor Klaus Hanson

Challenger Jason Jensen

Challenger Karl McCraken

Challenger Erin O’Doherty

Challenger Christina Maki

Albany County

County Commissioner – two four-year terms

Incumbent Commissioner Heber Richardson, Republican

Incumbent Commissioner Tim Chesnut, Democrat

Republican challenger Thad Hoff

Republican challenger Jerry M. Kennedy

Republican challenger Andrew Boheler

Democratic Challenger Clinton Swierczek

Democratic Challenger Pete Gosar

Democratic Challenger Klaus Halbsgut

Democratic Challenger Tony Mendoza

Democratic Challenger Maura Hanning

Democratic Challenger David Thomason

County Coroner

Incumbent coroner Jennifer Graham, Democrat

County Attorney

Incumbent attorney Peggy A. Trent, Democrat

County Sherriff

Incumbent Sherriff Dave O’Malley, Democrat

County Clerk

Incumbent clerk Jackie R. Gonzales, Democrat

County Treasurer

Incumbent treasurer Tracy Fletcher, Democrat

County Assessor

Incumbent Grant Showacre, Democrat

Clerk of the District Court

Incumbent Janice Sexton, Republican

State government

House of Representatives

House District No. 13

Incumbent Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie

House District No. 14

Incumbent Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie

Democratic challenger Narina Nunez, Laramie

House District No. 45

Incumbent Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie

House District No. 46

Incumbent Rep. Bill Haley, R-Centennial

Democratic challenger Jackie Grimes, Laramie

House District No. 47

Incumbent Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment

Republican challenger Julie McCallister, Rock River

Senate District No. 9

Incumbent Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie

Senate District No. 11

Incumbent Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs

