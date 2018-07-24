The Wyoming Business Council is recommending state legislators force the Treasurer’s Office to move some of its $417.7 million in private equity funds into investments in Wyoming companies.
As part of Gov. Matt Mead’s 20-year economic diversification plan, legislators appropriated $5 million this year for WBC to launch “Startup Wyoming,” a program aimed at fostering entrepreneurs in the state. At a Friday meeting in Laramie, members of ENDOW — which stands for Economically Needed Diversity Opportunities for Wyoming — discussed the progress made on bills related to ENDOW the Legislature passed in March.
WBC has been developing Startup Wyoming this summer, but WBC chief executive Shawn Reese said it would be easier to foster “high growth potential companies” if the Treasurer’s Office “set aside some portion of” its private equity investments to fund start-ups.
“Some of the funds have provisions that encourage (Wyoming investments), but it’s a very seldom occurrence where the state is investing its wealth in Wyoming companies for the purpose of developing more start-ups,” Reese said.
The Wyoming Constitution requires the state treasurer to maximize returns on investment. Treasurer Mark Gordon — or a future treasurer — could make a legal argument that being forced into less fruitful investments violates his fiduciary responsibilities.
“We know that these investments are going to have risk. There’s going to be failures. There’s also going to be some spectacular successes,” Reese said.
Reese acknowledged the rate of return in Wyoming-based companies is likely to be less than with other investments.
“The return needs to be viewed more expansively than just the (return on investment) of that particular program. We need to look at the ripple effects that that type of investment will make in the economy in terms of new jobs and supporting businesses,” Reese said.
Reese recommends the Legislature allow individual investments of up to $2 million, and all investments in the Startup Wyoming program would be managed by a Wyoming-based fund manager.
“We think that’s an important element of this,” Reese said.
He wants either equity or convertible debt investments to fund companies with fewer than 50 employees but with “high-growth” potential.
Reese said Startup Wyoming is also hoping to hand out “kick-start grants” by populating a WBC nonprofit with “entrepreneurial experts” who will evaluate pitches from Wyoming start-up companies and give out $5,000-$50,000 grants.
That nonprofit — Wyoming Economic and Workforce Development Inc. — was created in 2001 to provide curriculum through community colleges but has “sat dormant” for a while, Reese said.
Reese told the Boomerang it’s WBC would still legally need to be the entity giving out the “kick-start grants,” but the nonprofit could be responsible for advising those decisions.
Reese said he’s hoping to have those grants begin to be awarded by September.
WBC has also made progress on realizing another ENDOW-related legislation passed this year.
“There is a lot going on. The volume of work, is in many respects, are things that we had anticipated and worked into our strategic plan, but (ENDOW) has given us financial resources we didn’t have before,” Reese said.
In May, 11 members were selected to form the Broadband Advisory Council, which is tasked with making recommendations to WBC on expanding broadband internet access in Wyoming. That council was established by Senate File 100 and an appropriation of $10 million.
The council is set to meet for the second time July 30-31.
WBC hired Russ Elliott in June to be the state’s broadband manager.
Elliot most recently worked to develop telecommunications in western Colorado after an appointment by Gov. John Hickenlooper.
“He is hitting the ground running and there’s of work that’s going on,” Reese said.
Utah’s former broadband manager, Kelleigh Cole, has also been hired as a contractor by WBC to create a “broadband enhancement plan.”
Reese said WBC is also the “final stage” of hiring a Taiwan trade representative to promote Wyoming products — especially beef — in East Asia.
That program to expand agricultural exports was created in March by Senate File 108 and a $2 million appropriation.
“We have space secured in the Taipei World Trade Center for the Wyoming office,” Reese said.
The Taiwan trade representative is tasked with getting a “sustainable supply of Wyoming beef to the Pacific Rim,” WBC Business Development Director Ron Gullberg said.
Gullberg said the state is now raising more cattle for slaughter than for sale, which he said has a number of marketing disadvantages.
“We lose the Wyoming brand. They could become Colorado stamped branded beef,” he said.
Gullberg said the state also needs more USDA-inspected processing plants in Wyoming.
“There’s a couple. There’s one that’s hoping to break ground. There’s a possibility of state-inspected plants being retrofitted to become USDA-inspected if that’s feasible,” Gullberg said.
He said the state is working to become “self-contained” and able to handle its own processing and exports.
