Members of the University of Wyoming administration are hard at work, putting together the first annual budget since the university’s state block grant was slashed $42 million during the fiscal year 2017-2018 biennium.
The new budget incorporates tuition and enrollment increases and anticipates potential salary increases as well as a shift from part-time and temporary lecturers to more costly full-time positions.
Associate Vice President for Budgeting and Fiscal Planning David Jewell talked about these and other factors affecting the fiscal year 2019 budget during the Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, ahead of the administration’s Monday deadline for submitting its official requested budget to the board.
“We are heads-down, working,” Jewell said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do between now and Monday. I’m confident though we’re in a good spot, but we’ve still got a lot of review to do.”
The trustees’ budget committee will take a detailed look at the budgets requested by each division and unit of UW during two days of hearings before the May board meeting.
This week, as the UW administration finalizes its request, the university’s vice presidents, deans and other division heads have been individually presenting their proposed budgets to President Laurie Nichols.
These proposed budgets include exception requests — any funds exceeding a division’s budget for fiscal year 2018. UW Operations, for example, is requesting additional funds to hire 10 new custodians, bring on one new trainer and upgrade its custodial equipment.
“We are meeting later today and tomorrow and the rest of this week with the president to finalize that,” Jewell said. “We have had individual budget hearings with all of the deans and vice presidents … we are now engaging in a review of the exception requests that each of those units have submitted. No decisions were made in those meetings with the president.”
The fiscal year 2019 budget — which funds the university for one year starting July 1 — will have a better grasp on enrollment figures than annual budgets in the past, thanks to better information, Jewell said.
“For the first time, we are pulling in student credit hours directly from our banner student information system,” he said. “Before, the model loosely used student credit hours, but there wasn’t a direct tie. So, I think you will see overall, based upon the past three semesters or so of enrollment, our projection of credit hours is higher than what we would have budgeted for in the FY18 budget.”
The increase in enrollment UW secured during the fall 2017 semester — including its largest-ever freshman class and a significant increase in transfer students — alongside a continued effort to boost enrollment throughout the foreseeable future will mean, administrators hope, greater revenue from tuition and student fees. Both tuition and mandatory student fees were increased by the board during its March meeting. While tuition for academic year 2018-2019 was raised 4 percent — in keeping with a trustee policy calling for an annual increase by that amount — student fees were raised by about 2.38 percent, or $32.12 annually, to support athletics and salary benefits.
These student fee increases are in addition to a $6-per-credit-hour increase approved in November that will support the hiring of roughly 20 new academic advisers.
One factor increasing expenditures on the fiscal year 2019 budget is a salary policy discussed and approved during the board’s March meeting, which calls for market adjustments and merit increases.
“That is a major consideration as we look at all the requests by the divisions that come in,” Jewell said. “Our goal is to hit anywhere from between at least a 2-3 — but more likely we’re modeling a 3 percent increase — once we go through our models now through the rest of this week.”
During the budget cuts, UW offered separation incentive packages for tenured faculty and saw the departure of 43 full-time faculty members. Another 43 faculty members left UW between fall 2016 and fall 2017. Many of the resulting 86 open faculty positions were filled with temporary lecturers in an effort to continue offering the courses needed to educate a growing student population.
As these temporary positions are replaced by full-time faculty, UW can expect to spend more on faculty salaries and benefits.
“You will see a shift in some of our faculty hiring,” Jewell said. “So, a shift from some temporary and part-time lecturers — as we discussed as related to the voluntary separation incentive plan — to then more full-time faculty.”
Once the administration submits its budget to the trustees, funding decisions for UW’s next fiscal year will be entirely up to the board.
“At that point in time, the only edits and changes that can be made are those so directed by the Board of Trustees,” Jewell said.
