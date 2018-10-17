The University of Wyoming football game on Saturday against Utah State will be a decidedly brown and gold affair, but with a little pink thrown in.
The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, in recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is offering free tickets to Saturday’s game for breast cancer survivors and giving away pink T-shirts during pre-game activities to all comers.
The deadline to register for a free ticket is 5 p.m. today. Survivors can register for their free ticket at the initiative’s website, www.wyomingbreastcancer.org, or by calling 307-840-WCBI. Discounted tickets for Saturday’s game are also for sale at the site, and game-goers are encouraged to wear pink to support breast cancer awareness.
The Breast Cancer Initiative, in partnership with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, will have a table set up in the Indoor Practice Facility, where people can get a free shirt or bandana. Survivors can join the group before the game in the end zone for recognition and a balloon release, said Laurie Heath, president of the advisory team.
“We welcome them to help to do that,” she said.
The group also invites survivors and their loved ones to walk with a float during the UW Homecoming Parade, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Saturday.
“We’ll be handing out candy and wearing pink,” she said.
Saturday’s events are part of a series of promotions around the state this month to bring awareness to the fight against breast cancer and raise money for the initiative’s efforts.
The group got its start at about three years ago when the Susan G. Komen organization, which has a national presence and raises money to fight breast cancer, ended its Wyoming affiliate. A group of volunteers decided to fill the gap on a statewide level.
“We felt like there still was a great need to promote early detection and to raise some money to provide funding to different organizations in the state,” Heath said.
The volunteer-run organization raises money and distributes it around the state to promote breast cancer prevention and early detection, as well support patients during and after treatment. Local funding recipients include Laramie Reproduction Health and Ark Regional Services, which offers regular exams for its clients.
During the past three years, the group has raised more than $300,000, which it has granted to 21 programs in a dozen counties.
“All the money stays in the state of Wyoming,” Heath said.
The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative also funds a voucher program, which provides direct support to Wyoming residents as they navigate treatment. Each part of the state has a program manager that works with patients, health care providers and billing departments to arrange payments for procedures. The program is intended for uninsured and underinsured men and women.
“This funding will help them along the way to make sure the financial concerns are not a barrier to getting them to the right treatment,” Heath said.
Heath said the intention of the voucher program is to help Wyoming residents who need treatment do so sooner rather than later.
“If we can really help provide early-stage diagnosis and break down the barriers of access or financial concerns, then we can hopefully get more people diagnosed earlier,” she said.
This month in Laramie, two restaurants are donating a portion of their proceeds to the initiative. O’Dwyers Public House, 1622 Grand Ave., is donating proceeds from its Tuesday bingo night, while Laramie’s Wyoming Rib and Chop House, 2415 Grand Ave., is donating a portion from each rack of ribs it sells.
The initiative is also selling raffle tickets through its website for a prize package that includes a Buffalo Bills jersey autographed by former UW quarterback Josh Allen, a Wyoming state flag-themed corn hole game and a 30-ounce Yeti tumbler. The winner will be announced Nov. 1.
Heath said the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative works with about 200 volunteers around the state. The group plans to distribute funds during November and December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.