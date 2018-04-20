Student journalists at the University of Wyoming are taking part in a national movement calling for greater independence for student newspapers and highlighting the need for greater community support.
While many student-run newspapers across the country already work independently of their affiliate institutions, others — such as UW’s Branding Iron — exist as an official university program.
The Branding Iron is the most recognizable element of UW’s Student Media program, which falls under the Division of Student Affairs. It is supported partially through advertising, but also through a mandatory fee levied on all students, with the average full-time student paying $42.38 annually to support Student Media.
Editor-in-Chief Taylor Hannon said these connections, especially the former, limit the paper’s ability to act autonomously.
“I think by being affiliated with the university, there’s pressure that the administration thinks they have against us,” she said. “It’s hard to run it completely independently when they’re towering over.”
Hannon said the paper is not explicitly forbidden by the UW administration from doing anything but suffers from a lack of recognition. For example, a story about sexual assault in residence halls published by the Branding Iron in November raised questions about the reporter’s status as a UW employee.
With some exceptions — mainly counselors and medical professionals — employees of UW are required, per UW policy, to report allegations, rumors or confessions of sexual misconduct both on and off campus. Though they are UW employees, Hannon argued Branding Iron writers should be given an exemption from mandatory reporting and should be allowed to protect anonymous sources.
Because of this and other incidents, Hannon said Branding Iron staff intends to take part in a national movement, Save Student Newsrooms, which seeks to highlight the need for editorial independence in student newspapers.
She added this independence — alongside increased community support — are necessary for training the professional journalists of the future.
“It’s taught me a lot more (with) real-world experiences than any class would teach me,” Hannon said. “I think we get underplayed because we’re students. And I think that’s something a lot of campuses are dealing with.”
A diminished department
The University of Wyoming is the only institution in the state capable of granting four-year degrees in journalism, but the university’s two main programs for training future reporters — Student Media and the Department of Communication and Journalism — face several challenges.
While Hannon and the rest of the Branding Iron attempt to address some of Student Media’s difficulties with participation in the Save Student Newsrooms movement, the Department of Communication and Journalism is hurting for instructors.
The department serves about 250 students, roughly 60 of whom are seeking bachelor’s degrees in journalism. When the Wyoming Legislature handed down a $42 million cut to the university’s block grant, UW offered two rounds of separation incentives, encouraging long-time tenured faculty to retire.
The department’s journalism program lost four of its six faculty members in two years — three of whom took separation packages. Two journalism faculty members remained for the current academic year, Department Chair Cindy Price Schultz said.
“It’s been a challenge to teach the classes we have needed for our journalism majors,” she said. “However, we have had some excellent temporary lecturers who have taught classes like photography and multimedia messaging, so that helps.”
The department hired one new faculty member for academic year 2018-2019, and Price Schultz said the future looks hopeful.
“More than two-thirds of the students that I see at Discovery Days or high school student visitors to campus tell me that they want to be journalism majors,” she said. “Students are very interested in learning how to write well and tell good stories. They are especially interested in how to communicate visually, both through video and photography.”
A statewide issue
Opportunities for students wishing to learn journalism in Wyoming are limited — and became even more limited when the Northwest College Board of Trustees voted to eliminate its journalism program in May.
The college-affiliated student newspaper, the Northwest Trail — which relied on journalism majors for its staff — folded as a result. The front page of the final print issue openly criticized the board’s decision as silencing independent student media.
Apart from UW’s Branding Iron, Laramie County Community College also houses a student newspaper, Wingspan, and Casper College houses the Chinook. Wyoming Press Association Executive Director Darcie Hoffland said she was not aware of any others.
“It’s been expressed to me from our newspaper members that they do end up hiring a lot from outside the state,” she said. “But with that being said, it’s also been expressed to me that they would really like to hire more University of Wyoming students, people from Wyoming colleges and people from Wyoming.”
When editors and publishers across the state look to hire new employees, they don’t see many résumés coming from within Wyoming, Hoffland said.
“The Wyoming Press Association is currently making efforts to improve that, speaking to the university and journalism classes, expressing our desire to have those Wyoming students apply for internships and apply for jobs with Wyoming newspapers,” she said.
Hoffland added student media programs are vital to training professional journalists.
“The experience that those students gain through the student publications is priceless and that impact of community journalism is immediate, and they’re not just writing for a faceless audience,” she said. “We value those experiences and we really want to see those students applying for more internships and jobs.”
