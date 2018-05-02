In the United States, 10,000 Baby Boomers hit the age of 65 every day, according to the Pew Research Center. In 2010, there were 35 million people aged 65 or older, but the United States will be home to a projected 72 million Americans 65 or older by 2030.
Laramie’s share of older residents is expected to grow faster than the national average, Wyoming Center on Aging Research Director Bernard Steinman said.
“The numbers of older people are expected to double in the next 15 years,” he said. “One of the things about Laramie that I think is unique is people are going to be moving to Laramie from the more rural areas that are surrounding us and we need to be prepared for that. We need to recognize that this is sort of an oasis in the desert in terms of services and those sorts of things.”
Seeking to address the many challenges that come with an increasingly older population, Steinman is working with a community coalition to make Laramie age-friendly.
AARP — acting as the U.S. affiliate of the World Health Organization — launched the Age Friendly Community Network in 2012, which designates cities and communities as age-friendly when they commit to improving health and community issues surrounding aging.
Steinman said the coalition will seek ways to better include senior citizens in the community, while also committing to “aging in place.”
“‘Aging in place’ is kind of the catch-term nowadays describing the preference of older people to stay in their homes as long as possible,” he said. “Most older people don’t want to go into alternative forms of housing, like assisted living or nursing homes — nursing homes especially.
The idea is to try to make it so that they’re able to stay in their homes, whether that means changing their home environment or creating a city environment that helps them to do that.”
AARP identifies eight “domains of livability,” which highlight areas of importance in a city’s built and social environments.
“Transportation is a giant issue for older people,” Steinman said. “They sometimes lose their ability to see or they have other losses that cause them to not be able to drive. In a place like Laramie, that can be really devastating because there’s not other options, practically speaking.”
Lack of transportation can affect an individual’s ability to access other services, he added.
“It’s almost useless to have services and really nice amenities if people can’t access them,” Steinman said.
Other domains, such as outdoor spaces, can also end up preventing older people from fully enjoying Laramie, Steinman said. Parks without adequate benches or places to rest discourage older people from visiting them. Restaurants can be more inclusive of older people by providing large print menus or table and booth options with better lighting.
“Housing is a big area,” he said. “A lot of people have housing that was not designed for aging in place — they may have lots of stairs, they may have other features within the house that make it difficult for people to stay in their homes, unless you do something like home modification.”
Steinman added elements of a city’s social environment also affect a city’s openness to older people.
“A lot of older people would prefer to keep working — or if not working, at least volunteering — but there are barriers to doing that,” he said. “There are age stereotypes that sometimes cause discrimination of older people … An older person is an economic resource. They have knowledge, they have skills that they can still contribute.”
The coalition held a first “visioning” session Thursday, seeking opinion from older members of the community about what they saw as barriers to fully engaging with and enjoying life in Laramie.
Steinman said the comments so far have closely reflected the domains set out by AARP, but added it was important to hear from the people who would be affected by any age-friendly initiatives.
“The idea that there’s going to be a lot more older people, to me, is just really striking,” he said. “We live in a community that’s going to have more and more of these people and understanding the changes these people are going through is going to be important.”
The demographic shift is already happening, Steinman said, and Laramie should prepare for ever increasing numbers of older people.
“Laramie’s population, like the population of the country, is aging,” he said. “So, for me it’s just become more visible. You just see there are more and more people just out and about.”
According to AARP, there are 238 age-friendly communities in the United States. Wyoming has three — Casper, Jackson and Teton County, which all received their designation in May 2017. If recognized, Laramie would be Laramie’s fourth.
The next visioning session will start 6 p.m. May 31 in the Lincoln Community Center.
